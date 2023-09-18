Louisiana Tech was unable to overcome a 17-point deficit and fell 40-37 to North Texas on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are now 2-2 overall and will travel to Nebraska for its final non-conference game of the 2023 season on Saturday.

Three Things We Learned

1 -- Tyre Shelton, Cyrus Allen, and Smoke Harris need the ball more

The trio combined for 311 of Tech's 432 yards on Saturday night.

Here is the issue, they only combined to touch ball 27 times. That's only 41% of Tech's snaps for the game.

When its 12 yards per touch, let 'em eat.

Players over plays, and these dudes can tear Conference USA to pieces if given the chance.

2 -- Third & Fourth Down defense was an issue

North Texas combined to go 13/20 on third and fourth down on Saturday night.

That's 65% for those keeping score at home. Not great.

Prior to this game against UNT, that number had been 35% for the season.

Out-schemed? Missed tackles? Good offense? Probably a multitude of different things, but it's got to get cleaned up in a hurry.

3 -- Impact Healthcare Solutions Postgame Call-in Show

Do you tune into KXKZ 107.5 FM after each game? If not, you're missing out.

Saturday night will go down as an all-timer.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 -- What is the status of Hank Bachmeier?

Hank Bachmeier exited late in the 3rd quarter with a right shoulder injury and did not return.

Jack Turner came on in relief and played well with 145 yards and a TD.

However, Hank Bachmeier is the clear cut starter for the Bulldogs and must be in there for Tech to get where it wants to go.

It will be interesting to see where he's at entering the Nebraska game this weekend.

2 -- How will the 'Dogs respond?

We called Saturday night a "pivotal" game between Louisiana Tech and North Texas.

We called it the biggest game for the program since at least 2020.

It's no secret, Tech didn't play well on either side of the ball and lost to an opponent that didn't have more talent on the field.

It's just a fact, this loss HURTS.

What's on the horizon schedule wise? @ Nebraska, @ UTEP, vs Western Kentucky, @ MTSU, vs New Mexico State, @ Liberty

Still plenty to play for in terms of a Conference USA Championship, obviously, but the guys in that locker room have to find some juice we haven't seen if they truly want to compete.

CUSA is winning at a .542 clip in non-conference play and no win will come easy.

One Prediction for This Week

I'm out on predictions for this week. Make your own.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech football throughout the 2022 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue