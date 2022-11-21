Louisiana Tech fell 26-21 at Charlotte in its final road game of the season on Saturday afternoon.

Tech has now lost 14 consecutive road games dating back to December 3, 2020.

The Bulldogs will close out their season on Saturday against UAB inside Joe Aillet Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 PM on CBS Sports Network.

Three Things We Learned

1 -- Marquis Crosby continue to Run Hard

There is no quit in the 'Dogs redshirt freshman running back out of Hattiesburg, MS.

Crosby had 105 yards and 3 TDs on the ground for the Bulldogs in the defeat against the 49ers.

With 154 yards on the ground against UAB on Saturday, Crosby would become the first Tech running back to eclipse 1,000 yards since Justin Henderson in 2019.

2 -- Myles Brooks continues to be a Lock Down Cornerback

Brooks did not record a tackle against the 49ers. In fact, Charlotte only threw the ball his way only one time all day.

Brooks knocked the ball away for his team-leading 9th PBU of the season.

Opponents are only completing 37% of their passes when throwing towards the Pflugerville, TX native.

3 -- Kicking Game continues to struggle

Jacob Barnes had a 43-yard field goal attempt blocked on Saturday afternoon, but he's not the issue. Heck, Barnes ranks 1st all-time in Tech history in field goal percentage.

Barnes and Buck Buchanan are really good.

The duo is 16/19 on field goals that haven't been blocked this season. That would rank 35th nationally.

The issue is that the Bulldogs have continued to have breakdowns in protection which has resulted in four field goals and one PAT to be blocked in 2022.

Not acceptable.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 -- Can Tech close out the 2022 season with a win?

UAB opened as a 17-point favorite against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

The Blazers will be playing for bowl eligibility on Saturday. Louisiana Tech will be playing for pride.

Tech is 3-1 at home in 2022.

A win would be SWEET in the last match-up between the two teams before UAB heads to the AAC.

2 -- What will the crowd look like on Saturday afternoon?

It won't be pretty.

One Prediction for Next Week

LA Tech will play hard against the Blazers, but it won't be enough.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech football throughout the 2022 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue