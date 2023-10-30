Louisiana Tech fell 27-24 at home against New Mexico State last Tuesday night.

The loss marked Tech's fourth one-score loss in 2023.

Let's take a look at the week ahead.



Three Things We Learned

1 — Bachmeier is back at Quarterback

Hank Bachmeier made is first start at quarterback since September 16th against North Texas and played pretty well.

The Bulldogs signal caller finished 20/27 (74%) for 238 yards and 1 TD. Bachmeier also added 18 yards rushing and 2 TDs.

The game wasn't perfect by any means as two costly fumbles by Bachmeier led to 7 points for the Aggies and put a halt to a potential game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter.

What's the plan going forward? We'll see, but it makes all the sense in the world to continue trotting the Murrieta, CA native out there knowing that he has another year of eligibility in 2024.

2 — Role Reversal

Tech has been a slow starting team for much of the 2023 season, but that was not the case on Tuesday night.

Tech jumped out to a 16-3 lead mid-way through the second quarter and appeared to be on track for an easy victory.

However, the Aggies opened the 2nd half with an 8-minute drive to take a 17-16 lead and really hindered Tech from getting into any sort of rhythm throughout the remainder of the game.

The fast start was nice, but as Hank Bachmeier said postgame the 'Dogs have to learn to finish in all these close games.

3 — Rough October

Tech entered the month of October at 3-3 overall and in a great position to not only go bowling, but also challenge for a Conference USA Championship.

Fast forward a month, the 'Dogs went 0-3 in October and have essentially been eliminated from conference championship discussion.

The bowl game chances are theoretically still in play, but its going to be very difficult to attain with Liberty (8-0) and Jacksonville State (7-2) road games coming up.



Two Questions Going Forward

1 — How will the 'Dogs respond?

Tech is an 17-point underdog at Liberty this weekend.

The 'Dogs haven't won a game since September 29th.

Three straight losses by an average of 6 points per game.

If there has been any bright spot in 2023, Sonny Cumbie's club doesn't quit. They play very hard week in and week out.

It'll be interesting to see how much fight is left after some really tough losses in recent weeks.

2 — Can Tech slow down Kaidon Salter?

Liberty is unbeaten in 2023, and Kaidon Salter is a big reason for that.

The sophomore from Cedar Hill, TX has thrown for 1,662 yards, 19 TDs, and 3 INTs. On the ground Salter has run for another 614 yards and 7 TDs.

We pumped up Austin Reed at WKU a few weeks ago, but it's become pretty evident in recent weeks that Salter is playing better than any QB in the league.

If Tech can't slow down Liberty's high powered offense, it could be a long day in Lynchburg.

One Prediction for Next Week

Smoke Harris has 10+ catches and 100+ yards for the Bulldogs.

