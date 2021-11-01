The 3-2-1 | 'Dogs fall at ODU, Road trip to UAB on Saturday

Louisiana Tech went on the road and fell 23-20 to Old Dominion to fall to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in C-USA play on Saturday.

Nick Rice connected on a 46-yard field goal as time expired to give the Monarchs their first FBS win since November 10, 2018.

Three Things We Learned

1 -- Austin Kendall is banged up

Austin Kendall completed a 33-yard pass to Smoke Harris with 12:40 remaining in the game but was forced to leave the game due to injury following the play. Kendall did not return. JD Head replaced Kendall at quarterback and finished 3/7 for 23 yards. Kendall's status for Saturday at UAB will be monitored throughout the week.

2 -- The Defense continues to improve

Over its last three games, David Blackwell's defense has allowed 367 yards per game. In the first 5 games of the year, Tech's defense allowed 472 yards per game. The defense is keeping Tech in games and giving the team a chance to win. The Bulldogs had nine tackles for loss against ODU on Saturday.

3 -- The bowl streak has reached a crossroads

It's no secret, at 2-6 Louisiana Tech has no margin for error if it wants to play in an 8th straight bowl game in 2021. With Austin Kendall banged up and the offense only averaging 13 points per game over the last 3 games, Tech has its backs up against the wall to the highest degree. If Tech is going to extend the G5's longest bowl streak to 8, the 'Dogs must win their last 4 games of the regular season.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 -- What is going on with the offense?

We've discussed the offensive struggles for 3 weeks now. Not only is Tech averaging only 13 points per game in the last 3 games, but the unit has only converted 1 of its last 10 red zone opportunities into touchdowns in that same time frame. The run game has struggled to the tune of only 2.6 yards per carry against UTEP, UTSA, and ODU combined. There is no rhythm offensively, at all.

2 -- Will JD Head make his first career start on Saturday?

If Austin Kendall is unable to go on Saturday, it appears that JD Head will be in line to make his first career start at UAB. Head signed with Louisiana Tech prior to the 2020 season and has seen action in 4 career games. Head is 8/17 for 93 yards and 1 touchdown in 2021. Perhaps Tech fans will get a glimpse into the future against UAB on Saturday.

One Prediction for Next Week

Hmmm....We need more time to think on this one.

