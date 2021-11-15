The 3-2-1 | 'Dogs knock off Charlotte, Rivalry game with USM on Friday

Louisiana Tech earned its 3rd win of the 2021 season with a 42-32 victory over Charlotte on Saturday.

Let's break it all down.

Three Things We Learned

1 -- The offensive line has found the right combination

Louisiana Tech rushed for 180 yards and allowed 0 sacks on Saturday. In fact, Aaron Allen was only pressured 7 times the entire game. The combination of Chris Fournier, Josh Mote, Abraham Delfin, Kellton Hollins and Dakota White has proven to be very solid over the last two weeks. Credit to those guys for their improved play up front that has allowed the offense to average 40 points per game over its last two games.

2 -- Marcus Williams is underrated

Marcus Williams can sometimes get lost in the shuffle with his consistent performance each week. After Williams put together a 29-carry for 131 yards and 4 TD performance on Saturday, it's time we give him some credit. Williams now has a career-high 881 total yards in 2021 to go along with a career-high 9 TDs.

3 -- The secondary remains a concern

There have been various points throughout the season that Louisiana Tech's secondary has looked decent. Saturday was not one of those points. Charlotte racked up 448 yards through the air on Saturday while averaging nearly 18 yards per completion. Too many big plays allowed on the back end.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 -- Is Aaron Allen the starter at QB for the remainder of the season?

Aaron Allen finished 21/27 for 324 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT in the win over Charlotte. It was easily the best performance of Allen's career. With Austin Kendall and JD Head banged up, it looks like Allen might start the Bulldogs' last two games of the season. We'll see.

2 -- Can LA Tech defeat Southern Miss for a 3rd straight time?

With Southern Miss at 1-9 overall and Louisiana Tech at 3-7 the match-up is going to lack some luster in 2021. However, Louisiana Tech will be looking for its 3rd straight win in the series. Tech won 45-31 in 2019 and 31-30 in 2020. The Bulldogs are currently 17.5-point favorites Friday night.

One Prediction for Next Week

Tech will beat Southern Miss for its 3rd straight win against the Golden Eagles for the first time in the series history.

