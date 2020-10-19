BleedTechBlue - The 3-2-1: 'Dogs Struggle, Fall to Marshall, UTSA looms on Saturday

Louisiana Tech (3-2, 2-1) struggled offensively for a third consecutive week and fell to Marshall by a score of 35-17 Saturday night.

With that said, there's no time for excuses. The Bulldogs must get things fixed offensively this week if they want to stay in the West Division race of Conference USA.

Tech will travel to San Antonio this weekend for a match-up with the UTSA Roadrunners.

Let's take a look back at the Marshall game, plus the week ahead.

Three things we learned this week

1 -- The offense is struggling in a major way

There is no other way to put it, the offensive football that Louisiana Tech has played the last three weeks has not been pretty to watch. The Bulldogs are averaging only 17.3 points per game its last three times out. Tech has allowed 13 sacks over that time frame and is converting just 31.7% of its third downs. The playmakers are there at WR, but with inconsistent QB play and no time to throw, the Bulldogs are really struggling to put together drives on offense.

2 -- O-Line play is still an issue

Donavaughn Campbell returned to the lineup at left tackle against Marshall after missing the previous week against UTEP. Antawn Lewis missed his second straight game, but it didn't matter. Marshall was more physical at the line of scrimmage as evidenced by Tech allowing 6 QB sacks and only rushing for 7 yards on 24 carries in the game. If Tech can't establish some resemblance of a run game and protect Luke Anthony or Aaron Allen in the passing game, it doesn't matter who is playing RB or WR, this offense will continue to have its struggles.

3 -- Defense struggles to get pressure

In 2019, Louisiana Tech's defense managed only 24 sacks in 13 games. Through 5 games in 2020, the Bulldogs have managed only 6 sacks. Against Marshall, the Bulldog defense only managed 1 QB hurry, 0 sacks. With a number of young guys playing on the back end in the secondary, this is not a great recipe for success.

Two questions going forward

1 -- Who steps up on the offensive line?

This may seem like a silly question, but it must be asked at this point. TR FR Dakota White flashed at RT Saturday night when he only allowed 2 QB pressures in 34 pass rush snaps. Is it time to move Campbell back inside to G, White to LT, and Lewis back in there at RT? That would be a tall task for any true freshman, but it's at least worth discussing.

2 -- How will Tech rebound at UTSA?

I'm not going to say it's a must-win, but it's a must-win. The defense has progressed through the first five games, but the offense is going in the opposite direction. We hear all the time about the "Brotherhood" within the program, and I buy in to that mantra. We are going to find out just how strong that brotherhood is this week.

One prediction going forward

Forget predictions, prove it to me on the field. I'm done talking.

Louisiana Tech (3-2, 2-1) and UTSA (3-3, 1-1) are set for a 7 PM kickoff Saturday night on ESPNU.

