The 3-2-1 | Dunkin' Dogs defeat Charlotte, UTEP & UTSA up next

Louisiana Tech went on the road and defeated Charlotte 82-77 on Thursday night.

Tech now has 7 road wins during the 2021-2022 season. That total ranks as the 14th most road wins in the country.

The Bulldogs are now 18-6 overall and 9-3 in C-USA action.

Three Things We Learned This Week

1 -- The 'Dogs are TOUGH

Winning on the road in Conference USA isn't easy. Home teams win 64% of conference games within the league, the second highest mark in the country. Charlotte started 6/6 from the field on Thursday night to take an early 7-point lead. Eric Konkol's squad didn't seem to be phased and would outscore the 49ers by 12 the remainder of the game.

2 -- Balanced scoring pays off

Four Bulldogs scored in double-figures against the 49ers on Thursday night. Kenneth Lofton Jr (18 pts), Keaston Willis (16 pts), Cobe Williams (15 pts) and Amorie Archibald (14 pts) lead the charge offensively. Willis has now scored in double-figures in 8 straight games for Tech. In the 8 games, the Sulphur Springs, TX native is shooting 47% from 3-point range. The Bulldogs are also 12-1 when Cobe Williams finds his way into double-figures in the scoring column. A balanced offensive attack is Tech's best recipe for success in 2021-2022.

3 -- 'Dogs continue to shoot well from 3

The 3-point shot can be the great equalizer in college basketball. Over its last 6 games, Louisiana Tech is 54/135 (40%) from 3-point range. Over an entire season, that 40% mark would rank 4th nationally. Staying hot from 3-point range will be key for the Bulldogs over the final 6 regular season games.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 -- Will Cobe Williams continue to attack?

Cobe Williams was 4/14 from the floor and 1/5 from 3-point range in the win at Charlotte. Not great on the surface, but the Bulldog PG was in attack mode all night. Williams went 6/7 from the free throw line and finished with 15 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 0 turnovers in 32 minutes. Tech will need Williams to continue attacking and getting into the paint against the better teams in C-USA down the stretch.

2 -- Can the Bulldogs get back to their winning ways at home?

Louisiana Tech has lost 2 of its last 3 games at home. With all that was on the line from a standings standpoint within the league, the losses were tough to take. With UTEP and UTSA on the schedule this week, Tech must get 2 wins.

One Prediction for Next Week

Tech will sweep UTEP and UTSA to setup a HUGE week on the road at Rice and North Texas.

