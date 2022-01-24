The 3-2-1 | Dunkin' Dogs fall to UAB, set to host Rice & North Texas

Louisiana Tech fell 83-76 to UAB on Saturday afternoon inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

The Bulldogs are now 15-4 overall and 6-1 in C-USA action.

Three Things We Learned This Week

1 -- UAB is the favorite

The Blazers have now won at both North Texas and Louisiana Tech.

Andy Kennedy's squad deserves a tremendous amount of credit.

When Louisiana Tech took a 48-47 lead with 13:26 remaining, and the Blazers never blinked.

UAB responded with an 18-7 run over the next 5 minutes of game action to take a 65-55 lead with 8:06 remaining. The 10-point deficit ultimately proved to be too much to overcome for the Bulldogs.

All in all, it was a great college basketball game in a great environment. UAB is the clear favorite in C-USA at this point.

2 -- Jordan "Jelly" Walker shines

Tip of the hat, young man.

Walker had an answer every time Louisiana Tech made a push on Saturday.

The 5'11 guard scored 36 points on 9/18 shooting from the field. All 9 field goals that Walker made came from three-point range.

3 -- Cobe Williams is a major key for Tech

Cobe Williams is the engine for Tech on both ends of the floor.

Williams entered the game averaging 16 points per game in C-USA play.

The 5'11 point guard from Dallas, TX struggled in this one.

Williams finished with 3 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 turnovers in 31 minutes of action.

It's not rocket science, the 'Dogs will need more from Williams going forward. He'll respond.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 -- Is it time to re-invent the wheel?

No, no it's not. Tech got beat, plain and simple. The discussions of lineup changes are difficult to understand at this point, but we'll see what Eric Konkol and his staff discovered after watching the UAB film.

2 -- Can Tech respond?

Rice and North Texas are up next. Two of the better teams in this league. Rice is the one team that defeated UAB, and North Texas went to the NCAA Tournament a season ago. If Tech is going to stay in the thick of things in the C-USA race, they'll need two wins this week.

One Prediction for Next Week

Tech will sweep Rice and North Texas.

---

