The 3-2-1 | Dunkin' Dogs & Lady Techsters set for C-USA Tournament

Louisiana Tech's basketball programs both went 1-1 this past week and secured a first round bye in the upcoming Conference USA tournament this week.

Let's dive into the week that what was and what is ahead in Huntsville, Alabama this week.

Three Things We Learned

1 — Top Six Seed

With the .500 week for both programs a top six seed was secured for both the Dunkin' Dogs and Lady Techsters.

Talvin Hester's squad will square-off with Middle Tennessee at 8:00 PM on Thursday night.

Brooke Stoehr's squad will square-off with New Mexico State at 11:30 AM on Thursday afternoon.

2 — Three-Point Shooting

The Dunkin' Dogs were 12/17 (71%) from 3-point range in a 76-58 win over UTEP on Saturday afternoon.

If Tech gets similar outside shooting in the Conference USA tournament they'll be very tough to knock off this week in Huntsville.

3 — X-Factor for Lady Techsters

Paris Bradley and Jianna Morris have combined to average 41.3 points per game over their last four contests.

The young backcourt duo for the Lady Techsters is playing at a very high level.

However, Averi Aaron averaged 10.5 points per game at New Mexico State and UTEP this past weekend. Perhaps the freshman big from Boerne, TX is a big time x-factor in the scoring department this week in Huntsville?

Two Questions Going Forward

1 — Deja vu for the Dunkin' Dogs?

Tech's men swept Middle Tennessee in the regular season a year ago and squared-off with the Blue Raiders in the Quarterfinals of the Conference USA tournament.

The Blue Raiders got the best of the Bulldogs 70-67 on that night.

Fast forward to this season, and Tech swept the Blue Raiders again during the regular season.

Can the Bulldogs reverse their fortune and earn a win on Thursday night?

2 — Is this the year that the NCAA Tournament drought comes to an end?

The Dunkin' Dogs haven't played in the NCAA Tournament since 1991.

The Lady Techsters haven't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2011.

Let's hope that this is the year that both of those droughts come to an end. 120 minutes away for both teams.

One Prediction for Next Week

No predictions this week. Let's go win.

---

