The 3-2-1 | Dunkin' Dogs split on road, Lady Techsters swept at home

Western Kentucky's Braxton Bayless drove the length of the floor for a lay-in with 0.4 seconds remaining to give the Hilltoppers a 64-63 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

The Dunkin' Dogs earned the lone win, an 85-74 victory over Middle Tennessee on Thursday night.

Louisiana Tech's basketball programs went 1-3 collectively against Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky this weekend in conference action.

After Daniel Batcho had converted two free throws with 5.4 seconds left to give the Bulldogs a one-point lead, Tech's defense unfortunately let them down in a key moment.

Have to stop the ball and force Bayless to make a pass in that situation.

A win would have put the Dunkin' Dogs into a tie for 5th place in the Conference USA standings with three games remaining in the regular season.

2 — Amaree Abram Steps Up

The Port Arthur, TX native was sensational on the offensive end of the floor for the Dunkin' Dogs this weekend.

Abram averaged 17.5 points on 55% shooting from the field in the two contests.

Mo's emergence on the offensive end of the floor will be key for Tech's run down the stretch and into the Conference USA tournament.

3 — Lady Techsters Struggle to Close

Brooke Stoehr's team was tied at 33 with 3:31 remaining in the 3rd quarter against Middle Tennessee on Thursday night before ultimately falling 55-46.

On Saturday, the Lady Techsters led Western Kentucky 66-65 with 2:44 remaining in the game before ultimately falling 78-73.

Two games, two golden opportunities to win.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 — Can the Dunkin' Dogs finish in the top 6 of the Conference USA standings?

Finishing in the top 6 of the Conference USA standings guarantees that the Bulldogs won't have to play an extra game in the conference tournament in order to make it to the Big Dance.

Right now Tech has a 58% chance to finish 7th or worse in the standings.

They'll need some help to get into the top 6 but winning at Sam Houston State on Saturday afternoon would be a big help in the right direction.

2 — Is Paris Bradley the Conference USA Freshman of the Year?

Yes she is, in a runaway.

Bradley scored 26 of her game-high 29 points in the second half and almost single-handedly willed Tech to a win against the Hilltoppers on Saturday.

Bradley is averaging a team-best 16 points per game on 48% shooting from the field in league play.

With the Lady Techsters currently sitting 13-13 (6-9), the season has been tough for some, but this roster filled with seven underclassmen playing big minutes has a very bright future.

One Prediction for Next Week

Both the Tech men and women defeat Sam Houston State in Conference USA action this week.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Athletics!

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue