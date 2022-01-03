The 3-2-1 | Dunkin' Dogs start 2-0 in C-USA play, beat Marshall & WKU

Louisiana Tech opened conference play with two big wins over Marshall and WKU over the weekend.

The Bulldogs now sit at 11-3 overall and 2-0 in C-USA play.

Three Things We Learned This Week

1 -- Cobe Williams is Heating Up

Louisiana Tech's 3rd-year point guard was an absolute stud in the wins over Marshall & WKU this weekend. Williams averaged 20 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in the two wins. The Dallas, TX native shot 62% from the field and 43% from 3-point range. In Tech's 74-73 win over WKU on Saturday, Williams scored 8 points in the final minute, including a game tying three-pointer with 16 seconds remaining in the contest.

2 -- Turnovers, Turnovers, Turnovers

Louisiana Tech only turned the basketball over a combined 19 times against Marshall and WKU. The Thundering Herd and Hilltoppers combined to turn it over 28 times. Tech capitalized on the turnovers by out-scoring its opponents 36-15. Although Tech wasn't shooting at a high % all weekend, the 'Dogs also weren't kicking themselves in the foot and giving opponents easy run outs on the offensive end.

3 -- Kenneth Lofton Jr. is the best player in C-USA

Kenneth Lofton Jr. dealt with some foul trouble against Marshall that limited him to only 15 minutes of game action. Lofton Jr. was still productive as he scored 7 points, had 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 blocked shot. Against WKU on Saturday, Lofton Jr. did what Lofton Jr. does. The big man scored 8 points on 1/6 shooting from the field against the Hilltoppers big Jamarion Sharp. Sharp, a 7'5-center, had 3 blocks in that first half. In the 2nd half, Lofton Jr. took the game over the Bulldogs. Lofton Jr. scored 14 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and dished out 3 assists while playing all 20 minutes. For the game, Lofton Jr. finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 block in a career-high 36 minutes of action. STUD.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 -- Can the bench be productive enough to win C-USA?

Louisiana Tech's bench rotation is YOUNG. Really YOUNG. Louisiana Tech's top four players off the bench (LaDamien Bradford, David Green, Kaleb Stewart and Kenny Hunter) are all in their 1st or 2nd year of college. The bench produced only 19 of Tech's 153 points this weekend. Kenny Hunter performed admirably against Marshall with 7 points and 12 rebounds in 22 minutes of action. Kaleb Stewart was +9 in his 18 minutes of action against WKU. Does Tech have a go-to guy in the 2nd unit?

2 -- Can Tech sweep UTEP & UTSA on the road?

An 889-mile trip west to El Paso, TX is on the docket for the Dunkin' Dogs on Thursday night. A trip to UTSA will conclude the trip on Saturday. The Bulldogs and Miners will tip-off at 9 PM CT on CBS Sports Network on Thursday night, and that will be followed up with a 3 PM tipoff on ESPN+ against UTSA on Saturday. The 'Dogs split in El Paso last season, falling 82-74 in the opener before bouncing back with a 73-55 win the following day. UTEP was picked to finish 10th in the league in the preseason. Tech swept UTSA in Ruston a season ago, winning by an average of 13.5 points per game. The RoadRunners were picked to finish 11th in C-USA in the preseason. Let's see what kind of toughness the 'Dogs show this weekend.

One Prediction for Next Week

Keaston Willis averages 17.5 points per game for the weekend and knocks down a combined eight three-point field goals.

