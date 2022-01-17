The 3-2-1 | Dunkin' Dogs sweep USM, set to host UAB on Saturday

Louisiana Tech breezed through Southern Miss this past week winning by an average margin of 18.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs have now won their last 7 games and sit at 15-3 overall and 6-0 in C-USA action.

Three Things We Learned This Week

1 -- Bulldogs show ability to handle winning

Southern Miss was 5-9 when it entered the Thomas Assembly Center on Thursday night.

There were spots in the game where the 'Dogs were sluggish, but in the end Eric Konkol's squad cruised to an 80-57 win after out-scoring the Golden Eagles by 16 points in the second half.

In the return trip to Hattiesburg on Sunday, Louisiana Tech found itself in a 3 point game with just over 5 minutes remaining.

The Bulldogs responded with a 16-5 run to close out the game.

This team has played 18 games with each other during the 2021-2022 season.

It's very evident that it's a tight knit group that has played a lot of basketball with one another. That experience and maturity showed up throughout the week every time Southern Miss tried to make a run.

2 -- Keaston Willis shines

After scoring a combined 7 points in wins over UTEP and UTSA last week, Willis was back to his true form against the Golden Eagles.

Willis averaged 17.5 points per game in the 2 wins and shot 44% from 3-point range.

The sharpshooter from Sulpher Springs, TX will be a key for the 'Dogs against UAB this weekend.

3 -- Southern Miss isn't very good

The Golden Eagles are 22-50 over the last three seasons.

Jay Ladner's squad has some decent pieces in Tyler Stevenson, Jaron Pierre Jr and Rashad Bolden.

That said, it's an unorganized basketball team that has never met a mid-range jump shot it didn't like. Not a great recipe for winning.

Donnie Tyndall, the Golden Eagles miss you dearly.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 -- Can Tech's 4-guard lineup handle UAB inside?

KJ Buffen, Josh Leblanc and Trey Jamison are averaging nearly 19 rebounds per game. The trio goes 6'7, 6'7 and 7'0 on the interior for Andy Kennedy's squad. If Louisiana Tech is going to win on Saturday, they must find a way to offset the Blazers obvious size advantage inside.

2 -- Is Louisiana Tech the team to beat in C-USA?

Louisiana Tech is 6-0 in league play and is up 1 game in the loss column over UAB and North Texas in the West Division. IF the Bulldogs are the favorites in the league, they will prove it over the next 3 games. The Bulldogs will host UAB, North Texas and Rice over the next two weeks.

One Prediction for Next Week

Over 5,000 fans will show up to the Thomas Assembly Center on Saturday afternoon for the biggest home game of the season.

