The 3-2-1 | Gut Check Time, 'Dogs fall to UTEP, #24 UTSA Up Next

Louisiana Tech fell to UTEP over the weekend to fall to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in Conference USA action.

Louisiana Tech will host #24 UTSA for homecoming this weekend. Kickoff is set for 6 PM on Stadium.

Three Things We Learned

1 -- Tech was not ready to play

In the simplest of terms, Louisiana Tech was not ready to play Saturday night. It was pretty clear entering the contest that UTEP was going to be JACKED UP as they were looking to gain bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014. UTEP scored two touchdowns in the first 9 minutes of the game, and Tech failed to score in two red-zone opportunities in its first three possessions. Bottom line, Tech wasn't ready for UTEP's intensity.

2 -- The OL got whipped

There was no magic potion needed to solve what UTEP was doing defensively. The Miner defense blitzed only two times all night long. However, although UTEP only blitzed two times, the Miners were able to pressure Austin Kendall on 17 of his 40 dropbacks and limit Tech to only 92 yards rushing in the contest. Mississippi State and NC State both have more talented defensive lines than the Miners do, and the OL held up just fine. On this night, UTEP just wanted it more up front.

3 -- Tech did not get the football to its playmakers at WR

Although Austin Kendall was faced with constant pressure throughout the evening, Tech struggled to get the football to Tre Harris and Bub Means. Harris and Means were Tech's top two playmakers throughout the first five weeks of the season and combined to only get five targets on Saturday night. In fact, Harris made up all five of the targets. Means did not see one pass come in his direction. Tech's offense must stick to its identity, regardless of opponent and game flow. Harris and Means should be receiving 17-20 targets per game.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 -- How does Austin Kendall respond?

Austin Kendall was under constant pressure all night long and it led to his worst performance as a Bulldog. Kendall entered the contest 11th nationally in total offense per game but was limited to 184 total yards and 3 INTs in the loss to UTEP. Tech will need Kendall to bounce back against #24 UTSA on Saturday.

2 -- How will Tech respond?

Skip Holtz. The Offense. The Defense. The Special Teams. The season is on the line Saturday night against #24 UTSA. Put up or shut up time in Ruston, LA this weekend.

One Prediction for Next Week

Lock. Of. The. Year. We've said it all year, Tech is going to beat UTSA. Tight game? Blowout? Shootout? Defensive battle? We don't know, but Louisiana Tech will win. Take it to the bank.

Tech defeated Southern Miss 45-31 in 2019, and UAB 37-34 in 2020 in our only 2 Lock's of the Year in BleedTechBlue.com history.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech football throughout the 2021 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue