BleedTechBlue - The 3-2-1: La Tech Controls HBU, Tough Test at #22 BYU Up Next

Louisiana Tech (2-0) handled its business Saturday night in defeating Houston Baptist (0-3) by a score of 66-38.

In the win, the Bulldogs piled up over 530 yards of total offense and averaged nearly 7 yards per play.

Three things we learned this week

1 -- Luke Anthony is the starting QB

After leading the game-winning drive against Southern Miss last week, Luke Anthony made his first career FBS start Saturday night. The Abilene Christian transfer was terrific throughout the night. Anthony completed 17/30 throws for 314 yards, 5 TDs, and 1 INT. He also added an additional score on the ground. After an opening drive punt, Anthony lead the offense to 6 straight scoring drives (5 TDs) to give Tech a 38-17 lead at halftime. Throughout the first two weeks, Luke Anthony has proven that the starting quarterback job is his.

2 -- The depth at WR is ABSURD

Entering the 2020 season we spent a ton of time highlighting the skill position talent that Louisiana Tech had offensively. On Saturday night that talent was on full display, particularly at receiver. In the win, eight different Bulldog receivers played at least 26 snaps and seven of the eight caught at least two passes. Wayne Toussant, Jawaun Johnson, and Kyle Maxwell each hauled in the first receiving touchdowns of their careers. Planning for this group on a weekly basis is not going to be fun for opposing defensive coordinators throughout the season.

3 -- Cedric Woods is a DUDE at CB

Cedric Woods signed with Louisiana Tech in the 2020 recruiting cycle out of Carroll HS in Monroe, LA. Woods also held offers from Southern Miss, ULM, and Grambling. He didn't come to Ruston with a ton of "buzz." Woods had a strong fall camp and earned a starting job at CB as a true freshman to open the season at Southern Miss last week. The last true freshman to start at Tech? Amik Robertson. After allowing only 3 completions for 16 yards against HBU, Woods has only allowed 7 of 15 targets that have come his way to be completed for only 56 yards. Jeff Burris continues to do a dynamite job at developing talent in the defensive backfield. Woods has earned a prominent role and will be a name that Bulldog fans continue to hear throughout the season.



