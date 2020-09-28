BleedTechBlue - The 3-2-1: La Tech Controls HBU, Tough Test at #22 BYU Up Next

The 3-2-1: La Tech Controls HBU, Tough Test at #22 BYU Up Next
Louisiana Tech (2-0) handled its business Saturday night in defeating Houston Baptist (0-3) by a score of 66-38.
In the win, the Bulldogs piled up over 530 yards of total offense and averaged nearly 7 yards per play.
Three things we learned this week
1 -- Luke Anthony is the starting QB
After leading the game-winning drive against Southern Miss last week, Luke Anthony made his first career FBS start Saturday night. The Abilene Christian transfer was terrific throughout the night. Anthony completed 17/30 throws for 314 yards, 5 TDs, and 1 INT. He also added an additional score on the ground. After an opening drive punt, Anthony lead the offense to 6 straight scoring drives (5 TDs) to give Tech a 38-17 lead at halftime. Throughout the first two weeks, Luke Anthony has proven that the starting quarterback job is his.
2 -- The depth at WR is ABSURD
Entering the 2020 season we spent a ton of time highlighting the skill position talent that Louisiana Tech had offensively. On Saturday night that talent was on full display, particularly at receiver. In the win, eight different Bulldog receivers played at least 26 snaps and seven of the eight caught at least two passes. Wayne Toussant, Jawaun Johnson, and Kyle Maxwell each hauled in the first receiving touchdowns of their careers. Planning for this group on a weekly basis is not going to be fun for opposing defensive coordinators throughout the season.
3 -- Cedric Woods is a DUDE at CB
Cedric Woods signed with Louisiana Tech in the 2020 recruiting cycle out of Carroll HS in Monroe, LA. Woods also held offers from Southern Miss, ULM, and Grambling. He didn't come to Ruston with a ton of "buzz." Woods had a strong fall camp and earned a starting job at CB as a true freshman to open the season at Southern Miss last week. The last true freshman to start at Tech? Amik Robertson. After allowing only 3 completions for 16 yards against HBU, Woods has only allowed 7 of 15 targets that have come his way to be completed for only 56 yards. Jeff Burris continues to do a dynamite job at developing talent in the defensive backfield. Woods has earned a prominent role and will be a name that Bulldog fans continue to hear throughout the season.
True FR CB Cedric Woods has been targeted 15 times this season and only allowed 7 receptions for 56 yards over 90 coverage snaps played.— LA Tech Sports Report (@latechsportsrpt) September 27, 2020
That averages to 0.62 yards per coverage snap played for Woods, the lowest in the nation of any defender targeted at least 12 times.
Two questions going forward
1 -- Where is Tech at from a depth standpoint?
As we get to the middle portion of the season, quality depth is going to become more and more important. From an injury standpoint entering week three at BYU, the Bulldogs are in great shape. However, its only a matter of time before a couple of starters go down for an extended period of time. Is this team built to withstand a few injuries? A number of guys have received quality reps throughout the first two weeks and will need to step up into starting roles at some point. Tyler Grubbs did his part in week one, as did Cedric Woods, who's next?
2 -- How good is the pass defense?
It wasn't all that surprising to see HBU throw for 400+ yards against Louisiana Tech Saturday night. Heck, they entered the game averaging 524 yards per game through the air. They were going to give a young secondary some issues at different times throughout the game, and they did. However, when a defense is allowing 335 yards per game through the air after two weeks, I think it's fair to question how good the group is. They'll get another tough test this weekend with QB Zach Wilson and the #22 BYU Cougars. Wilson is completing 78% of his throws while averaging 312 yards per game.
One prediction going forward
1 -- The offense continues to improve
Am I crazy? Tech just scored 66 points Saturday night. It was a nice performance, but I think this offense has more in the tank. As Luke Anthony continues to get more experience with his receivers and the offensive line continues to become more comfortable playing with one another, I think we'll see an offense that scores 40+ every week.
