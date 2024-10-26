The 3-2-1 | LA Tech defeats UTEP, travels to Sam Houston State on Tuesday

Louisiana Tech earned a 14-10 victory over UTEP on Tuesday night to improve to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in Conference USA play.

Three Things We Learned

1 — Jimmy Holiday and Jakari Foster shine against the Miners

Jimmy Holiday was the star offensively, and Jakari Foster was the star defensively in the win over UTEP on Tuesday night.

On a night when Tech's offense struggled in a multitude of ways, Holiday touched the ball 12 times and had 111 total yards.

The senior receiver had 3 catches for 62 yards on Tech's go-ahead 97-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

With Tech down Michael Richard (injury), Isaiah Mcelvane (injury), and Pig Cage (targeting suspension) at the safety position, Jakari Foster saw his first action of the season in the secondary.

The junior college safety delivered with a team-high 11 tackles, including the final stop on 4th down to prevent a Miners first down to seal the victory.

2 — Offensive Line struggles

For much of 2024, Tech has struggled to run the football but the pass protection has been really solid.

That was not the case on Tuesday night.

Not only did the run game struggle with only 7 yards rushing on 30 attempts, Evan Bullock was also under constant duress and was sacked 4 times in the game.

The Bulldogs will travel to Sam Houston State this week, and the Bearkats possess the 39th ranked defense nationally.

This will be by far the best defense the Bulldogs have seen in 2024, and the offensive line must be better.

3 — Jeremiah Johnson's defense continues to will Tech to wins

In all 7 of Tech's games in 2024 the defense has been the center of the success from a team perspective.

Tuesday night was no different with the Bulldogs limiting the the Miners to 10 points, 251 total yards, and 1/14 (7%) on third down.

For the season, Tech's defense ranks 23rd nationally in total defense and 45th nationally in points per game allowed.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 — Can Evan Bullock continue to progress at quarterback?

Evan Bullock has been solid for the Bulldogs at quarterback in 2024 completing 66% of his throws for 1,038 yards, 10 total TDs and 0 interceptions.

However, outside of a 48-point outburst against Middle Tennessee, Tech is only averaging 18 points per game in his three starts against FIU, New Mexico State, and UTEP.

Bullock is a redshirt freshman that is dealing with expectations of having to play at an extremely HIGH level for the Bulldogs to perform even at an average clip offensively, but the Bulldogs are going to need more points on the scoreboard the next four weeks against Sam Houston State, Jacksonville State, Western Kentucky, and Arkansas to get itself in a position to go bowling with a win over Kennesaw State in the season finale.

2 — Is the Conference USA football we are watching each week as bad as it seems?

Let's look at the facts, Massey Ratings has 6 of Conference USA's 10 teams ranked 123rd or worse in its rankings.

There's only 134 teams playing FBS football.

Not great.

Western Kentucky is currently the highest ranked team at #73, with Sam Houston State at #86 and Liberty coming in at #91. Those are the only three clubs ranked inside the Top 100.

Tough year for the league in 2024.

*Louisiana Tech is currently ranked 123rd.

One Prediction for Next Week

Tech scores points in the first quarter for the 3rd time in 8 games this season.

---

