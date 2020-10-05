BleedTechBlue - The 3-2-1: LA Tech Falls at #22 BYU, Return Home to Face UTEP on Saturday

Louisiana Tech (2-1, 1-0) lost its first game of the 2020 season 45-14 to #22 BYU (3-0) Friday night.

Three things we learned this week

1 -- The Bulldogs struggled at the LOS

Louisiana Tech had all sorts of issues in the trenches against BYU Friday night. The offensive line allowed a season-high 21 QB pressures and 4 sacks in the defeat. On the defensive side, David Blackwell's unit was only able to manage 5 QB pressures and allowed a season-high 188 yards on the ground. If Tech wants to win a Conference USA Championship in 2020, they must find a new level of physicality up front on the offensive and defensive lines.

2 -- The secondary is still searching for answers

With the defensive line only being able to manufacture 5 QB pressures, the young Bulldog secondary was exposed in a major way. Brodrick Calhoun, Zach Hannibal, and Cedric Woods struggled throughout the evening at CB against at talented BYU passing game. The trio saw 13/13 pass completed against them for 211 yards and 1 TD. We knew the losses of Amik Robertson and Michael Sam at cornerback were cause for concern, but I don't believe anyone expected the unit to struggle to this magnitude.

3 -- BYU is PRETTTTYYYY GOOD

Entering the contest with Louisiana Tech, BYU had outscored its opponents 103-10. On Friday night, Bulldog fans got a first-hand glimpse of what makes the Cougars so special. Zach Wilson was exceptional at QB racking up 368 total yards and 5 total TDs. Romney and Milne combined for 190 yards and 1 TD receiving. Defensively, Tyler Batty was a monster at defensive end with 6 tackles, 3 TFL, and 3 sacks. The Cougars also intercepted two passes, one from each of Luke Anthony and Aaron Allen.With seven game remaining in its regular season, it's very difficult to see where BYU will drop a game and might be in the CFP discussion come December.

Two questions going forward

1 -- How will Tech respond?

This is the first time Louisiana Tech will enter a week coming off a loss. The veteran leadership on Skip Holtz's club will need to step up this week. UTEP comes to town with a 3-1 overall record and is no longer the pushover that they've been for many years. Dana Dimel's squad will have had two weeks to prepare for Saturday night's game. We might sound like a broken record, but the Bulldogs must get off to a fast start.

2 -- Is Justin Henderson THE GUY at RB?

Through the first three weeks of the season, Justin Henderson has not been performing up to the expectations that he set for himself in 2019. The senior RB has carried the ball 42 times for 175 yards and 1 TD. Good, not great. Henderson just doesn't appear to be himself in the backfield. After averaging 3.72 yards after contact in 2019, Henderson is down to just 2.45 yards in 2020. Israel Tucker is averaging nearly 6 yards per carry, and Greg Garner is waiting in the wings for a bigger role when his number is called. Its time for Justin Henderson to get back to his 2019 form and become the bell cow RB that he proved to be last season.

One prediction going forward

The Bulldogs will bounce back this week with a convincing win over UTEP. After struggling against BYU, there is some concern about the outlook of this team going forward. Fear not, the Bulldogs will handle business against the Miners to setup a showdown with Marshall on October 17th.

Louisiana Tech (2-1, 1-0) and UTEP (3-1) are set for a 6:30 PM kickoff Saturday night inside Joe Aillet Stadium. The game will be aired on ESPN2.

