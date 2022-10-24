Louisiana Tech dropped a heartbreaking 42-41 match-up to Rice on Saturday afternoon inside Joe Aillet Stadium.

The Bulldogs will now turn their attention towards a match-up with FIU in Miami on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM on CBS Sports Network.

Three Things We Learned

1 -- Lyddy Time

You saw it.

2 -- Bulldogs are BANGED UP

We aren't here to make excuses, but Louisiana Tech has been bitten by the injury bug in a major way this season.

Tech was playing without two starters on offense and five starters on defense against the Owls.

This Bulldog team just isn't good enough to withstand those sorts of injury totals.

3 -- Tre Harris puts on a show

Tre Harris put on an absolute show for NFL scouts on Saturday afternoon.

The 6'2, 210-pound receiver had 8 catches for 92 yards and 3 TDs. Harris had two outstanding grabs late with a one-handed catch to convert a two-point conversion and an 18-yard TD catch in OT.



