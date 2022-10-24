The 3-2-1 | LA Tech falls in OT to Rice, travels to FIU on Friday
Louisiana Tech dropped a heartbreaking 42-41 match-up to Rice on Saturday afternoon inside Joe Aillet Stadium.
The Bulldogs will now turn their attention towards a match-up with FIU in Miami on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM on CBS Sports Network.
Three Things We Learned
1 -- Lyddy Time
You saw it.
2 -- Bulldogs are BANGED UP
We aren't here to make excuses, but Louisiana Tech has been bitten by the injury bug in a major way this season.
Tech was playing without two starters on offense and five starters on defense against the Owls.
This Bulldog team just isn't good enough to withstand those sorts of injury totals.
3 -- Tre Harris puts on a show
Tre Harris put on an absolute show for NFL scouts on Saturday afternoon.
The 6'2, 210-pound receiver had 8 catches for 92 yards and 3 TDs. Harris had two outstanding grabs late with a one-handed catch to convert a two-point conversion and an 18-yard TD catch in OT.
Bulldog fans are watching the development of a special player on a weekly basis.
Two Questions Going Forward
1 -- Is it time to look ahead to 2023 and start Landry Lyddy the remainder of the season?
Landry Lyddy looked as advertised on Saturday afternoon.
The true freshman quarterback was calm, cool, and collected after being thrust into a tough situation with under a minute remaining, and Tech needing points.
Prior the the end of regulation, Lyddy hit Tre Harris in the hands for a would-be walk-off 66-yard touchdown, but Harris was unable to come down with the throw.
In overtime, Lyddy connected with Harris on an 18-yard score for a critical touchdown on 4th & 3.
Tech is 2-5, and the freshman quarterback is clearly talented. It might be time to get him five starts down the stretch and get geared up for a big year in 2023.
2 -- Can the Bulldogs win four of five games and make a bowl game in 2022?
The chances for a bowl game don't look great right now, but outside of UTSA its not unreasonable to think that there are winnable games left on the schedule.
Let's see if the 'Dogs can heat up down the stretch.
One Prediction for Next Week
The Bulldogs win their first road game since December 3, 2020.
