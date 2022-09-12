Sonny Cumbie earned his first win as the head coach at Louisiana Tech when the Bulldogs knocked off SFA 52-17 on Saturday.

Tech piled up 515 yards of total offense and forced 3 turnovers on defense in the decisive victory.

Let's take a look back, plus some things ahead for the 'Dogs this week.

Three Things We Learned

1 -- Parker McNeil made his first career start at quarterback

BleedTechBlue.com reported Saturday afternoon that the RS SR quarterback from Austin, Texas would start against SFA and that was indeed the case.

McNeil finished 11/23 for 197 yards, 3 TDs, and 1 INT in the 52-17 victory.

Was it a perfect performance? No. Was there promise shown? Absolutely.

It's pretty clear at this point that Louisiana Tech's passing game will rely on a vertical passing game with McNeil at the helm.



