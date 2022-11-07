Louisiana Tech earned a 40-24 victory over Middle Tennessee inside Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

After two consecutive overtime losses, Sonny Cumbie's squad showed a lot of resiliency to dig deeper and find a way to win.

The Bulldogs will travel to UTSA for a Conference USA match-up next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 PM on ESPN+.

Three Things We Learned

1 -- Parker McNeil Returns

Parker McNeil returned to the starting lineup at quarterback after missing the FIU game last week.

McNeil completed 14/33 passes for 285 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT in the victory.

Beyond the stats, it was just a gutsy effort for the senior.

It was obvious that McNeil was playing at far less than 100% with a shoulder injury, and he suffered some sort of hand/thumb/finger injury in the 2nd quarter but it didn't matter.

The Austin, TX native continued to pop back up off the turf when he took hits and led his team to a much needed victory.

Gutsy.

2 -- Tre Harris gonna Tre Harris

We are in the midst of a breakout season for the redshirt sophomore out of Lafayette, LA.

Harris hauled in 7 passes for 157 yards and 2 TDs on Saturday afternoon.

It didn't matter where the ball was thrown, Harris made the play.