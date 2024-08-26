PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1aWEgyTDlIVkpTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVpYSDJMOUhWSlMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1aWEgyTDlIVkpTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

The 3-2-1 | LA Tech to open 2024 season at home with Nicholls on Saturday

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Football season has arrived.

Yes, Louisiana Tech will kick off its 2024 season at home against Nicholls on Saturday night.

Kickoff between the Bulldogs and Colonels is scheduled for 7 PM on ESPN+.

Three Things We Learned

1 — It's time to WIN

Louisiana Tech is 9-27 in its last 36 football games dating back to 2021.

Louisiana Tech is in the midst of a four game losing streak inside Joe Aillet Stadium. That's the longest in program history.

Louisiana Tech is 1-20 in its last 21 games away from Joe Aillet Stadium.

It's time to turns things around and WIN in 2024.

2 — Jeremiah Johnson hired to Run the Defense

Sonny Cumbie tabbed Jeremiah Johnson as his team's new defensive coordinator in 2024.

Johnson comes to Ruston from Northern Iowa where he had loads of success over the years.

The defense has seemingly made strides this off-season as evidenced by a 10-7 final score in the spring game back in April and a number of turnovers forced throughout fall camp.

Can Johnson fix a run defense that allowed 200+ yards per game on the ground in each of the last two years?

The real test comes with the first live action of 2024 on Saturday night.

3 — New Video Board

We had to mention it. Joe Aillet Stadium received a face lift in the off-season with a new 3,240 square feet video board added to the North End Zone of Joe Aillet Stadium.

Point blank, it's phenomenal.

The fan experience inside Joe Aillet Stadium should take a massive step forward in 2024.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 — How will Jack Turner fare as the starting quarterback in 2024?

Jack Turner will make his 5th career start at quarterback for the Bulldogs on Saturday night.

The 6'5 signal caller has seen action action in 11 games over two years at Louisiana Tech where he's completed 56% of his throws for 1,193 yards, 8 total TDs, and 7 INTs.

The Round Rock, TX native will have a host of new faces surrounding him on offense as the Bulldogs lost their top 4 running backs and 4 of their top 5 wide receivers from a season ago.

2 — What will the crowd look like at The Joe on Saturday night?

It's the season opener for 2024! Everyone is 0-0, optimism abounds!

Show up and show out, Tech Family.

One Prediction for Next Week

Tech starts 1-0 with a convincing victory over Nicholls.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjEx OTc3OTg5MDgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2xhdGVjaC5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvdGhlLTMtMi0xLWxhLXRlY2gtdG8tb3Blbi0yMDI0LXNlYXNvbi1h dC1ob21lLXdpdGgtbmljaG9sbHMtb24tc2F0dXJkYXkiLAogICAgY3NfZnBp ZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRt OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5j dGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgi c2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUo InNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcg dGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBo YXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55 aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNl cnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0 PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNv bS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmxhdGVjaC5y aXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnRoZS0zLTItMS1sYS10ZWNoLXRvLW9wZW4t MjAyNC1zZWFzb24tYXQtaG9tZS13aXRoLW5pY2hvbGxzLW9uLXNhdHVyZGF5 JmM1PTExOTc3OTg5MDgmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25v c2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK