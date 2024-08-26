Football season has arrived.

Yes, Louisiana Tech will kick off its 2024 season at home against Nicholls on Saturday night.

Kickoff between the Bulldogs and Colonels is scheduled for 7 PM on ESPN+.

Three Things We Learned

1 — It's time to WIN

Louisiana Tech is 9-27 in its last 36 football games dating back to 2021.

Louisiana Tech is in the midst of a four game losing streak inside Joe Aillet Stadium. That's the longest in program history.

Louisiana Tech is 1-20 in its last 21 games away from Joe Aillet Stadium.

It's time to turns things around and WIN in 2024.

2 — Jeremiah Johnson hired to Run the Defense

Sonny Cumbie tabbed Jeremiah Johnson as his team's new defensive coordinator in 2024.

Johnson comes to Ruston from Northern Iowa where he had loads of success over the years.

The defense has seemingly made strides this off-season as evidenced by a 10-7 final score in the spring game back in April and a number of turnovers forced throughout fall camp.

Can Johnson fix a run defense that allowed 200+ yards per game on the ground in each of the last two years?

The real test comes with the first live action of 2024 on Saturday night.

3 — New Video Board

We had to mention it. Joe Aillet Stadium received a face lift in the off-season with a new 3,240 square feet video board added to the North End Zone of Joe Aillet Stadium.

Point blank, it's phenomenal.

The fan experience inside Joe Aillet Stadium should take a massive step forward in 2024.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 — How will Jack Turner fare as the starting quarterback in 2024?

Jack Turner will make his 5th career start at quarterback for the Bulldogs on Saturday night.

The 6'5 signal caller has seen action action in 11 games over two years at Louisiana Tech where he's completed 56% of his throws for 1,193 yards, 8 total TDs, and 7 INTs.

The Round Rock, TX native will have a host of new faces surrounding him on offense as the Bulldogs lost their top 4 running backs and 4 of their top 5 wide receivers from a season ago.

2 — What will the crowd look like at The Joe on Saturday night?

It's the season opener for 2024! Everyone is 0-0, optimism abounds!

Show up and show out, Tech Family.

One Prediction for Next Week

Tech starts 1-0 with a convincing victory over Nicholls.

