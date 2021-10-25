The 3-2-1 | Rough week concludes w/ loss to UTSA, ODU trip looms this week

With conference realignment news at the forefront of the news cycle throughout the week, Louisiana Tech had an opportunity on the field to erase some of those negative thoughts for 3.5 hours against UTSA on Saturday night. However, the Bulldogs put together perhaps their most disappointing performance of the year in a 45-16 loss to the Roadrunners. Three Things We Learned 1 -- Lock of the Year No Longer Unbeaten "Lock. Of. The. Year. We've said it all year, Tech is going to beat UTSA. Tight game? Blowout? Shootout? Defensive battle? We don't know, but Louisiana Tech will win. Take it to the bank." This was our one prediction for the UTSA, it was the Lock of the Year. Credit to the Roadrunners, the Lock of the Year is now 2-1 overall in its brief history. We must admit, the Lock of the Year has developed a reputation as the UTSA faithful were quick to remind me how wrong I was.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtMb2NrLiBPZi4gVGhlLiBZZWFyLiBXZSYjMzk7dmUgc2Fp ZCBpdCBhbGwgeWVhciwgVGVjaCBpcyBnb2luZyB0byBiZWF0IFVUU0EuIFRp Z2h0IGdhbWU/IEJsb3dvdXQ/IFNob290b3V0PyBEZWZlbnNpdmUgYmF0dGxl PyBXZSBkb24mIzM5O3Qga25vdywgYnV0IExvdWlzaWFuYSBUZWNoIHdpbGwg d2luLiBUYWtlIGl0IHRvIHRoZSBiYW5rLiZxdW90OyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JsZWVkVGVjaEJsdWU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QEJsZWVkVGVjaEJsdWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9uMVdYSW9BZFlWIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbjFXWElvQWRZVjwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSb3dkeSBUYWxrIChAUm93ZHlUYWxrKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jvd2R5VGFsay9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1MjA4NzY0 MDg0NTYwMjgyMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI0LCAy MDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

We'll wear it. 2 -- 'Dogs are in a tail spin Louisiana Tech has now lost three consecutive games against NC State, UTEP, and UTSA. Granted, those three programs are a combined 19-3 overall. However, the biggest issue is the manner in which the Bulldogs are losing football games, particularly the last two weeks. In the two losses to UTEP and UTSA, Tech has scored just 9.5 points per game while committing 6 turnovers. To take it a step further, Tech's offense is averaging 85.5 yards rushing over the two losses and have allowed QB Austin Kendall to be sacked 10 times. 3 -- Conference Realignment has not been friendly to Louisiana Tech Saying that conference realignment has not been friendly to Louisiana Tech may be putting it lightly. What started as Texas and Oklahoma moving from the Big 12 to the SEC has trickled all the way down to Conference USA. Reports surfaced last Monday that North Texas, Rice, UTSA, UAB, FAU, and Charlotte were headed to the AAC. Quality results in all sports, right?? Sike!! Markets baby!!! Southern Miss then made its move to the Sun Belt official on Friday. ODU and Marshall are also reportedly, although not official, headed to the Sun Belt with the Golden Eagles. With Louisiana Tech, WKU, MTSU, UTEP, and FIU as possibly the only schools remaining in Conference USA, the league is certainly at a crossroads. Where will the Bulldogs end up? Your guess is as good as mine, but we'll have it covered all week on BleedTechBlue.com.