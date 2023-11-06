Louisiana Tech took it on the chin Saturday night in a 56-30 loss at Liberty.

At 3-7 (2-4), the Bulldogs have officially been eliminated from bowl contention.

Sonny Cumbie's team will host Sam Houston State on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 PM on ESPN+.

Three Things We Learned

1 — Defense STRUGGLES

56 points. 602 yards allowed.

Need we say more?

2 — Streaky Offense

We've said all year that the Tech offense is talented, but they just haven't been able to put it together consistently throughout the year.

There was a 4-drive sequence in the contest where the Bulldogs put up 27 points. Yes, four straight touchdown drives.

During the sequence, the unit had 274 total yards on 27 offensive snaps. That's 10.1 yards per play.

With no much to play for over the final two weeks of the season, please let Hank Bachmeier cook.

3 — Bachmeier's Play

While the season certainly hasn't gone as many anticipated, the Boise State transfer has been pretty darn good.

The Murrieta, CA native has 9 TDs & 0 INTs while completing 65% of his throws over his last 5 games.

Bachmeier has a quarterback rating of 146.7, which is the highest of his career.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 — What's next?

Bowl game hopes are dead. Two games remain.

It'll be a tall task for Sonny Cumbie and his staff to keep the guys locked in over the remaining to weeks with the hope being that the program can enter the off-season with some momentum.

2 — Are there any true freshmen that need action over the next two games?

We've seen Michael Richard, Keith Willis, Dedrick Latulas, Eli Finley, Dakota Williams, and Jacob Fields as true freshmen in 2023.

Are any others ready for some developmental time of the next two weeks? Will be interesting to see.

One Prediction for Next Week

Tech gets its 4th win against the Bearkats. It'll mark the first time the Bulldogs have won at least 4 games in a season since 2020.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue