Jakson Thomson, a three-star quarterback from Lake Highlands HS in Dallas,TX pledged his commitment to Louisiana Tech Wednesday afternoon.

Thomson took his official visit to Tech November 30th-December 1st and came away impressed.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Thomson told BleedTechBlue.com, “I really felt like I fit into the offense. They have a great staff and group of players. Very young and skilled. Coach Holtz and Rattay really made me feel like I should be here.”

Thomson finished his senior season with 2,000 yards through the air, 21 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also carried the ball 85 times for 618 yards and seven touchdowns. All of this came in eight games.

The young signal caller ultimately chose the Bulldogs over offers from Tulane, Syracuse, and FAU, amongst others.

