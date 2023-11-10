I'm changing it up a bit this week.

The Dogs don't have much left to play for after giving up seven straight touchdown drives to Liberty last weekend en route to a 56-30 loss. There's no chance at a bowl for the third straight season, no chance at a CUSA Title, and really... not much to be excited about as a fan right now.

So let's live a little. What will it take for us fans to have a good time in the stands on Saturday?

Three Keys to Enjoying Louisiana Tech's Last Home Game of the Year

1) Eat Right

Leave the kale smoothies and the caesar salads at home. I personally will be driving over from DFW. So first things first, I'm stopping at Buc-ee's for some snacks and a giant iced tea for the road.

Saturday morning, we got some tailgating action to hit up. Let me at some of that leftover gumbo mentioned on BTB Radio this week! Might stop by the Alumni Band tailgate, might hit up some of the rowdy folks grilling outside the TAC, and you know I'm grabbing whatever they're serving up at Argent Pavilion. Whichever way you slice it, Tech's most diehard fans will be there ready to rumble on Saturday. Share some brews, share some food, and let's get ready to head into the Joe.

2) Dress Warm

It's not exactly going to be winter weather, but you're gonna want a hoodie for this one. 59 degrees at kickoff with a slight chance of rain - yeah, might want a poncho, too.

Will the weather affect the players on the field?

I don't know. Wouldn't want to comment on that.

Anyway... The weather will feel great, but make sure you come prepared. Nothing beats some crisp fall weather when you've got a hoodie on. Hell, I might even bust out the North Face.

3) Get Smoke Harris some more touchdowns

I'll be honest here - it's been a long week. I thought about canceling my trip. But there's two reasons I'm still coming:

1a) I want to spend another weekend at my alma mater with my friends

1b) I want to see Smoke Harris play with reckless abandon

Smoke Harris is having a career year here in his final season as a Bulldog. What better way to send off one of our greats - someone who's Bled Tech Blue for 5 years in an era where no one hangs around - than with some shake and bake, razzle dazzle, fun football. Smoke has been making guys miss since 2019 while wearing the ol' Red and Blue, let's send him off in style.

--

Evan is also a contributor to gtpdd.dog, a lighthearted Louisiana Tech blog. Be sure to check out @gotechplsdntdie on Twitter.



