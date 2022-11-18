This week the Bulldogs find themselves in the unfamiliar territory of playing a game that doesn't really matter. From a "this season" standpoint, things are over. No conference title, no bowl, and no chance to play the spoiler to anyone else's dreams. How can the Dogs find a way to motivate themselves to win tomorrow?

1)What's done is done

The Dogs sucked last week. And they've been pretty bad on the road for several years. But that can't define them before they even get off the plane in Charlotte! This is a new week, and this is a Charlotte team that lost AT HOME to an FCS school earlier this season. Tech can't let their 0-6 road record and their performance in the Alamodome a week ago dictate how they play in this ball game. Go out, play your game, and good things *should* happen!

2) Pass. the. ball.

Look, I don't even have to go to the advanced stats to tell you that Charlotte's pass defense sucks. They're allowing 285 yards per game (123rd), and a team passing efficiency of 179 (DEAD LAST). That means opposing QBs have been shredding their defenders all season. If we want to win tomorrow, let's do it with our strength: Passing the damn ball. We've got MORE than enough weapons to put up yards and points. Did I mention that the 49ers allow 41 points per game? Yeah. Let's drive the football and put up 6.

3) Force some turnovers

In Tech's best game of the season, the defense forced five turnovers against MTSU to win comfortably. We know the skill of guys like Myles Brooks and Willie Roberts out wide. This is a game where they'll be tested. 55th year senior QB Chris Reynolds will throw the ball a ton in this game (okay so it's not his 55th year, but it feels like it!), and he's got a couple of targets who'd love to put up some video game numbers tomorrow afternoon in Elijah Spencer (no relation to yours truly) and Grant DuBose. The good news is that Chris Reynolds might put up yards, but he's also thrown 11 INTs on the season. Overall, Charlotte is #124 in the nation in turnover margin with -0.91. Take advantage of that and win the game.

--

Evan is also a contributor to gtpdd.dog, a lighthearted Louisiana Tech blog. Be sure to check out @gotechplsdntdie on Twitter, play the gtpdd Contest and CUSA Fantasy, and listen to the gtpdd Podcast!