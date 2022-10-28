Tech heads to Miami tonight desperate for a win. After a heartbreaking but exciting loss to the Rice Owls on Homecoming, Tech's 2022 Bowl hopes are slipping away. What can Tech do to get back on track?

3rd Down Crown

This FIU team isn't very good at much of anything, but they're especially not good at third downs... on both sides of the ball. On offense, they've converted on just 26% of their third down attempts (127th nationally). The advanced stats for their 3rd/4th down success rate is a liiiiittle better, at 32.7% and 122nd in the nation. Meanwhile, their defense is allowing a 45% conversion rate on 3rd downs (113th) and only a slightly better 91st in the advanced stats. Tech hasn't been the best team on third downs this season (36% offensive conversion, 41% defensive), but they still hold an advantage over the Panthers in both categories. If the Dogs can own third down tonight, they'll be on their way to success!

Play to Your Strengths

On paper, FIU's biggest weakness is probably their scoring offense. This season, the Panthers have only averaged 18 points per game. In CUSA play, it's an even worse 14.67 points per game! Tech is averaging 31.3 (36.3 in CUSA play). Granted, Tech's defense is currently ranked 129th in the country allowing almost 500 yards per game... so the Panthers might just put up enough points to keep up with our scoring. But the key here is to just play our game, especially on offense, and FIU won't be able to keep up. Hell, Tech's 36 ppg in CUSA is almost more TDs than FIU has scored in their 3 CUSA games combined! They've only reached paydirt 6 times this season against conference opponents. Meanwhile, they've allowed 16 (6 rushing, 10 passing). Don't worry about getting the running game going, either. FIU's defense is 109th in passing yards allowed, and allowing the 3rd-worst passer efficiency in conference games. Let ??????? throw the ball, and we'll be alright.

Contain Grayson James

Tech hasn't faced a truly mobile quarterback this season. Sure, we've given up a couple 60+ yard QB draw touchdowns............................ But we haven't played a true "dual threat". The defensive staff seemed very scared of SFA signal-caller Trae Self, and he looked lost against the "vaunted" Bulldog Defense. FIU Quarterback Grayson James will look to be involved in both the passing game (where he's not all that effective: 62% completion, 8TDs and 6 INTs) AND the ground game, where he has run the ball 45 times for 206 yards (not counting the 11 sacks for -61 yards). Last week in their win over Charlotte, James ran 10 times for 53 yards and 2 TDs. If Tech wants to win the game, they'll need to force him to pass the ball!

--

Evan is also a contributor to gtpdd.dog, a lighthearted Louisiana Tech blog. Be sure to check out @gotechplsdntdie on Twitter, play the gtpdd Contest and CUSA Fantasy, and listen to the gtpdd Podcast!