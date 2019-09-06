Tech returns to the gridiron tomorrow afternoon in the late summer heat to take on the Grambling State Tigers. Each week, I'll take a look at the opponent and offer some last second advice on how to win the game. Hopefully the coaches are reading!

1) Pound the rock

Last week, ULM gave Tech a blueprint for how to beat the Tigers: run the ball. Grambling’s defense allowed 315 yards on the ground. Warhawk RB had 173 yards, good for 17.3 yards per carry on a statistically significant 10 carries. I watched some highlights, and the ULM offensive line was able to win in the trenches and create huge holes for their guys to run through. If Tech wants to improve on the 2.8 yards per carry they put up last week in Austin, Grambling should be the team to let them do it. We’re going to be able to pass on the Tigers, but I want to establish a running game for the season ahead. We’ve got to get guys like Tucker, Dancy, and Henderson going early in the season if they’re going to have success later in the year.

2) Stop Grambling from pounding the rock

Tech’s secondary should be able to hold Grambling’s passing game in check without much trouble. The Tigers passing game only put up 164 yards against ULM, and that’s without studs like Amik Robertson making plays against them. The key to beating Grambling is keeping dual-threat QB Geremy Hickbottom from using his legs, and keeping the rest of the running game in check. RS Freshman RB Keilon Elder broke a 51 yard run late in the game last Saturday and ended the game with 6 carries for 82 yards. As a team, the Tigers ran for 6.6 yards per carry. The Dogs can’t afford to give them that much running room, and I don’t expect them to. Last week against Texas, Tech allowed 5.1 yards per carry. Hold the Tigers to less than that, and we should be cruising to victory.

3) Clean up special teams

It’s no secret that the ugliest phase of the game last week was not offense or defense, but special teams. Bailey Hale was 0/2 on field goals, and didn’t seem to have the leg to make it to the endzone on kickoffs. The kickoff coverage was okay, but only saw limited reps thanks to the offense not finishing off drives. On one of Tech’s two kickoffs, they allowed Duvernay to return it 36 yards and gave Texas great field position. In games like these, Skip and the rest of the coaching staff need to get these issues tuned up. I’d love to see at least a couple of touchbacks on kickoffs, and some strong punts from Brady Farlow as well. The coverage teams need to look better to give Diaco and the defense a chance.



