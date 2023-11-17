Tech fans need a silver lining to the end of another tough campaign. Can the Bulldogs pull off a win in the season finale?

1) Running out of options

When the Bulldogs take the field Saturday afternoon, they'll face off with an opponent we haven't seen since 1939. So let's get to know the Gamecocks with the top three facts from their Wikipedia page: 1) Jacksonville State University is a public university in Jacksonville, Alabama, with an enrollment of 9,540 under and postgraduates. 2) Jacksonville State is home to many famous alumni, such as the current governor of Osun State, Nigeria - Ademola Adeleke. 3) They like to run the dang football an AWFUL lot.

In fact, they run on 62.4% of their plays, which is 7th most in FBS, average the 3rd most rushes per game and the 5th most rush yards at 216.

Basically, if Tech wants to win this game they have two options: 1) Hope that Ademola Adeleke and his Osun state government pass some sort of weird law against run plays that confuses Rich Rod, or 2) stop the run.

You tell me which is more likely...

2) Hankerin' for some deep throws

Last weekend, Hank Bachmeier put up the best PFF score of his entire collegiate career, in large part due to being 6/10 for over 200 yards on passes of 20+ yards. Whether it was Cumbie calling more shot plays, Hank taking more chances, or some combination of the two - there's no denying that we saw good results from letting it RIP.

So here's the issue. We need to find some success throwing the ball deep like we did last week... but Jax State won't just sit back and let you. Where Sam Houston's sack percentage on the season was 4.3% (119th), Jax is out here sacking the QB on nearly 9% of dropbacks, good for 16th nationally.

While that's not a great sign, both FCS-to-FBS-transition squads average exactly 7.7 yards per pass on defense. Maybe there's hope?

3) Don't go -4 in turnover margin

Seems pretty obvious, right? But I'm just trying to cover all the bases here. In fact, let's go ahead and say the key to victory in this one is going PLUS 4 in turnover margin. Yeah, that oughtta do it.

Evan is also a contributor to gtpdd.dog, a lighthearted Louisiana Tech blog. Be sure to check out @gotechplsdntdie on Twitter.