Three Keys to Victory: Kennesaw State

After a loss in Fayetteville, the Bulldogs return to Ruston with little but their pride on the line. A win would be the 5th of a tumultuous campaign, while a loss would bring the Bulldogs to 4-8. What can Tech do to bring home the W?

Defensive Supremacy

Tech's defense played very well last weekend for most of the first half. The Hogs were able to break through, but only after Tech shut them down and forced a few turnovers.

The good news is that Kennesaw State is not Arkansas... I know, go figure! But the Owls come in ranked 127th in passing yards and 105th in rushing yards. Jeremiah Johnson's defense should have no problems taking care of business for one last ride this season.

Where's the juice?

With nothing left to play for, where is the motivation going to come from? I know we like to believe that the boys are juiced up to lace them up for Tech any time... but also we know that the team had postseason aspirations...

Kennesaw State has an interim coach and guys have a lot to prove with a new coaching staff coming in. They'll be ready to play - will we? What are our motivators?

Proving yourself on tape might be a big (if unspoken) one. How you play when it's just for the logo on your shoulder and the love of the game gives future coaches a great idea of what kind of character you have. In the portal era, this game tape might be valuable enough to keep you playing at a high level.

Find a way through big plays

Tech's offense hasn't been ideal for most of the 2024 season. We all know that they haven't gotten the job done inside the Red Zone and inside the 10 yard line...

Kennesaw is currently ranked 105th in both scoring defense and total defense, but they rank 52nd in red zone scoring defense.

To me, that means Tech should do their best to generate some big plays. I'm talking Tru Edwards busting out of tackles for a long score. I'm talking Evan Bullock letting it RIP. I'm talking Jimmy Holiday passing out of the wilddog formation for the first time all season.

And the advanced stats also suggest that Tech might have some success on "explosive" plays tomorrow afternoon. So let's make the game fun to watch and come out with the W.

------

Evan is also a part of go tech pls dont die, a zany LA Tech sports blog, Twitter, and podcast. Check us out!