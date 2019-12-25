



Merry Christmas everybody! Tomorrow afternoon the Bulldogs take on the Miami Hurricanes in the Walk-On's Independence Bowl. For the final time this season, I'll take a look at the matchup and try to offer some last minute advice on how to win. Let's hope the coaches are reading!

#1: On the third down of Christmas…

My true love gave to me… lots of Louis Hedley. Miami's 25 year old Australian punter is pretty scary looking, but that doesn't mean I don't want to see him on the field. Luckily, the Bulldog defense shouldn’t have too much trouble with a Miami offense that ranks literally dead last in converting third downs. The Canes offense only converts 26% of their attempts Without Amik Robertson to make incredible plays, It will be absolutely critical for Tech to get Miami into third and long situations, forcing their mediocre quarterbacks to make plays that frankly they aren’t very good at making. Miami is really bad at keeping drives going, and Tech needs to force that trend to continue.

#2: Don’t get run over by a reindeer

Miami's pass rush is LEGIT. Tech’s offensive line will have their hands full all day between Miami’s stellar pass rushers and the Baker-Diaz patented aggressive approach to defense. The trenches are a key to almost every game, but if the Bulldogs can’t stop the ACC All-Conference DE Gregory Rousseau from getting to J’Mar, this game may be over before it starts. Granted, Miami is missing a couple of starting defensive linemen, so that helps. Needless to say we’ve all seen how dominant a pass rusher can be in a bowl game. Here's hoping we don't see that again tomorrow!

#3 : I’ll be home for Christmas

The Dogs have the rare opportunity to play a Bowl Game in what is essentially their second home stadium. Miami’s players mostly hail from Florida, and won’t exactly be thrilled about spending their Christmases in Shreveport instead of their sunny beach paradise. Even though the Hurricanes have a national brand with name recognition across the entire world, more people in the crowd should be wearing red and blue. If this year’s record is any indication, the Dogs play better when they have the Loyal Blue nation behind them. 6-0 at home? Let’s make it 7-0 and 6 straight bowl wins!

