It feels...

Thursday night when Sonny Cumbie leads the Bulldogs out of the tunnel and onto Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri, there will be a lot of firsts at play. Cumbie's first game as Head Coach, the first game in a new Bulldog era, the first start for Bulldog QB Matthew Downing since 2020... the list goes on and on. So it just might feel...

...like the first time

I Have Waited a Lifetime...

That must be what it feels like for Sonny & Co. as they get ready to take the field tonight. For Cumbie, it's his first true game at the helm of a program - a goal he's been dreaming of achieving for his entire life. Many of the other guys on the coaching staff find themselves as coordinators or position coaches at an FBS program for the first time. In this game, Coach Cumbie and the gang can play it safe (Spend their time so foolishly), or they can go all in, chips on the table, and use the element of surprise to their complete advantage. New coaching staff, tons of new personnel, and a middle-of-the-road SEC opponent licking their wounds from last year? Sounds like a perfect opportunity for some DOGS to show up.

Won't You Open Up the Door?

With this being the first game of the season for both teams, there's a lot of uncertainty. Both teams have understandably made changes in the offseason that will show up on the field tonight. We can't say for certain that last year's stats will hold true tonight. But boy, if we could pick one stat to key in on from last season... it's the MU-Gold-colored-liquid-poor run defense! Last year, the Tigers allowed 228 yards per game on the ground - 124th in the FBS. That's, putting it bluntly, really bad. This year, they've added a key LB transfer from Florida in Ty'Ron Hopper, but they also lost last year's leading tackler - former Rice Owl Blaze Alldredge. If Tech's offense wants to move in this game, our running game will need to keep Mizzou in '21 form. Greg Garner, Marquis Crosby, KHB... I hope y'all have been able to stay focused while watching tape of this D getting gashed. Go out and get yours!

Sail Across a Stormy Sea

To win tonight's game, on the road, at an SEC school, at the start of an era... seems outlandish. But this ain't Georgia. This ain't Texas A&M. Hell, this ain't even Arkansas or South Carolina! This is Missouri, who has a lot of weaknesses. That said, Tech's going to have to navigate through some choppy waters, play sound fundamental football, and not make any mistakes to have a shot at the end of the game. A couple of guys outperforming expectations, and we might just be on our way to the win column.

Will Tech climb any mountain, sail across the stormy sea? If that's what it takes us, baby, to find our way to victory!

--

