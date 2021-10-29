Three Keys to Victory | ODU

The Bulldogs haven't done themselves any favors lately, dropping three straight games, including two to divisional rivals. What can Tech do to stop the skid and get back in the win column as they face the Monarchs in Virginia tomorrow?

Finish Drives

Last week against UTSA, Tech moved the ball relatively well. The offense racked up over 400 yards of offense, which typically means you'd expect to see more than 16 points on the board. But unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they only came away with 2 points per trip inside the 40 yard line. Against UTEP, it was even worse: Tech scored 0.6 points for every trip inside the 40 yard line! That's pathetic. In the last two games, Tech is 2 for 7 in the red zone with 6 total points scored. If we want to beat ODU (or ANYONE) we will have to be better than that.

Generate pressure defensively

The Monarchs' QB Hayden Wolff is making his 5th career start (and second of the year after taking over for UCF transfer D.J. Mack). He hasn't had the most stellar career so far, throwing for 1204 yards, 3 TDs and 5 INTs. Yet against WKU, the Monarch offense was fairly effective behind his 26/43, 327 yard performance. The problem was that he threw two interceptions in that game. In his career so far, he's been least effective when pressured without blitzers. Under Pressure, he's 4/10 for 83 yards and 1 INT. Meanwhile, when he's Blitzed, he's 13/17 for 160 yards. So the pressure has got to come from Tech's front four. Willie Baker, you got another 4 sack game in ya?

Don't shoot ourselves in the foot

This one's less stat-based and more, well.... *gestures at everything*. Look, the first three games of October have been ROUGH. First, we almost beat NC State, but shot ourselves in the foot with poor clock management on the final drive. Then, we travelled out to UTEP and shot ourselves in the other foot by not scoring on any of the FOUR turnovers UTEP gave up. Then, we got a replacement foot and proceeded to shoot ourselves repeatedly in that bionic replacement foot to give up a ton of points to UTSA via penalty, turnover, and mental lapses. Hopefully this week, we have no more feet to shoot. I know, I know, I'm too committed to this bit. Anyway, Tech needs to come out and play mentally sound football for four quarters tomorrow night. We can't keep beating ourselves!

--

Evan is also a contributor to gtpdd.dog, a lighthearted Louisiana Tech blog. Be sure to check out @gotechplsdntdie on Twitter, play the gtpdd Contest and CUSA Pick'Em, and listen to the gtpdd Podcast!