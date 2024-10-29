Three Keys to Victory | Sam Houston State

For the first time in the Sonny Cumbie era, the Bulldogs have won two games in the month of October! What can they do to sneak another in before we move out of spooky season?

1) Find ways to move the football

As you've heard all week if you've paid attention to Bleed Tech Blue's game week coverage, Sam Houston has the best defense Tech has faced so far this season. And it ain't even particularly close: FIU is ranked 85th overall, and the BearKats are currently ranked 39th in the nation. They allow 330 yards per game, 129 on the ground (44th) and 201 through the air (41st).

So there's not a particular weakness as far as traditional stats go. If we dive into some of the more advanced stats, the numbers suggest that teams who are successful on the ground have a better time against SHSU than teams who rely heavily on the pass. Sam's opponents are predicted to score 0.218 points per rush, compared to only 0.145 per pass.

For Tech to get a W, they will have to be able to run the ball. Like, more than 7 yards in the entire game.

2) Be aggressive against the run

On the other side of the ball, the Bulldog defense should prepare for a run heavy attack. Sam Houston runs on 64% of their plays - which is interesting because they aren't particularly good at it. They rank 67th in yards per rush (4.55), which is WAY better than Tech's 2.6, but not great. But they run it a TON, so they hold onto the ball and wear defenses out.

To win this game, Tech will have to play like the dominant, 26th ranked rush defense that they are. The Dogs will have to be all bark and bite, especially since the BearKats are getting their starting QB (who loves to run) back in Hunter Watson.

3) Play clean and get lucky

If there's one thing we can appreciate about Evan Bullock's game, it's that the young man doesn't put the ball in harm's way often. Unfortunately, young Bullseye Bullock hasn't had to face a defense like Sam Houston's yet.

The BearKats currently rank 2nd in CUSA in Interceptions, and they have three of the top ten pass defenders in the conference in Caleb Weaver (5 PD, 3 INT), Isaiah Cash (7 PD, 1 INT), and David Fisher (5 PD, 1 INT).

Even worse? They rank 2nd in CUSA in sacks, with 16. Tech's offense is currently dead last in that category.

For Tech to have a chance, we'll need Bullock to have some time to throw, and we'll need him to continue his strong decision-making skills that have kept us in every game he's started thus far.

We will also need some of these bounces... the near turnovers that almost gave us an early lead against FIU, for example, to go our way. Otherwise, I fear it'll be a long night in Huntsville.

