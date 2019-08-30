The long offseason is finally over, and the Bulldogs are back in action tomorrow evening against the #10 Texas Longhorns. Each week, I'll take a look at the opponent and offer some last second advice on how to win the game. Hopefully the coaches are reading!

#1) Prevent Texas from finding their new "Dude"

After 2018 ended with a huge Sugar Bowl win over Georgia, Sam Ehlinger boldly declared, “Texas is BACK!” Now that we’re getting into the 2019 schedule, he might be looking around the locker room wondering who, exactly, his teammates are. Texas’s offense lost 47% of its WR production with the departure of Lil'Jordan Humphrey (among others) and 33% of its ground game in guys like Tre Watson. This year, they expect returning senior wideout Collin Johnson and sophomore tailback Keaontay Ingram to carry that load. For Tech to win this game, they need to make sure those two guys in particular can’t establish themselves as Ehlinger’s new favorite toys. They expect a tune up game that will allow them to establish some rhythm. Tech needs to come out of the gate and pop them in the mouth a few times--show them that we’re not the practice squad, and that they’re in for a long night.

#2) Find you defensive identity

With a new coordinator, a new scheme, and fresh faces in the front seven, it would be easy to look in the mirror and say "probably not today." Needless to say, Tech will have to figure out its identity in a hurry against the Longhorns. If we know anything about Bob Diaco, it’s that he’s going to be aggressive. It’s important to establish that early on. Don’t let Texas get comfortable before you start attacking the ball and getting guys involved in exotic blitz packages. We need play makers like Willie Baker to show up in the pass rush, Amik doing Amik things, and James Jackson destroying people. In short, fly around and make plays!

#3) Show up and BALL OUT

Tech’s skill players have improved in the offseason. Running backs like Justin Henderson and Israel Tucker look stronger, faster, and more agile than last year. The pass catchers welcome a couple of new faces in Isaiah Graham and Malik Stanley that should both free up Hardy and make some noise themselves. On the defensive side, Amik is going to have his hands full with 6’6” Collin Johnson all night, but he’s proven he can hang with the best of them. Guys like Sneed, Michael Sam, and BeeJay Williamson are going to have to make some plays in the secondary as well. Tech’s got as much talent as we’ve ever had, but you’ve got to execute in the big games to be considered elite. Let’s do it!

Evan is also a contributor to gtpdd.dog, a lighthearted Louisiana Tech blog. Be sure to check out @gotechplsdntdie on Twitter, and look for the go tech pls dont die podcast wherever fine podcasts are sold.