Tomorrow night, the Bulldogs are back home to face the Minutemen from uMass. Each week, I'll take a look at the opponent and offer some last second advice on how to win the game. Hopefully the coaches are reading!

1) Make sure you show up on time

If Massachusetts' mascot has anything to say about it, the Minutemen will be up and rearing to go at the first whistle. Wait a minute, what's that? They're telling me that uMass's football team is not made up of actual Minutemen from the American Revolution... Well, that changes everything! So far this year, uMass is allowing opponents to score touchdowns on 50% of opening drives. In their last four games, against powerhouse opponents such as Akron, Coastal Carolina, and Charlotte, uMass allowed 24 points the first time the other team got the ball. Despite that, Tech's opening drives this year haven't been great: In five games, the Dogs have put.... 7 points on the board (BGSU) in their first chances. Their last two outings against Rice and FIU have both resulted in three and outs. I'd love to see Tech come out prepared to put it on the Minutemen in the opening minutes of the game.

2) Put on a great show

I know we argue all the time about whether it's Skip's job to entertain us as fans, or whether it's his job to put a W on the board. I usually side with Ben on this one. I'd rather be 10-2 and sorta bored, but in the CUSA title hunt than 7-5 and living and dying by a high octane offense and bad defense (looking at you, Sonny Dykes!). But this week.... guys, come on. uMass isn't good. Their defense is allowing 530 yards and 46 points per game. If there's ever a time to shine, it's now. Have fun out there! Put on a great show and get the Joe buzzing ahead of next week's game with the Mustard Buzzards. And before someone says, "Evan! Don't overlook the opponent!" It's too late. I'm already deep into film study and preparation for next week. Oh wait, no I'm not. It doesn't matter what I do! I'm just a fan.

3) Watch out for Isaiah Rogers

uMass doesn't have a whole lot going for them this season. But they do have a pretty decent cornerback in Isaiah Rogers, who has three interceptions. That puts him tied for fourth in the nation with a bunch of other guys. When J'Mar looks to get the ball out to his wide receiver corps, he may need to think twice before going Rogers's way. Luckily for Tech, uMass is still allowing 285 passing yards per game, which is 116th in FBS. J'Mar should have a fantastic day, but he needs to be wary of Rogers out there on the field.

