Each week, we take a look into the weekend's matchup and try to pinpoint three things Louisiana Tech needs to do to win. This week, the Bulldogs travel to Hattiesburg to take on the hated Golden Eagles. What can Tech do to stop USM from securing its 4th straight over the Dogs?

1) Keep up the momentum

Stop me if you've heard this one before: last week, the Bulldog offense looked atrocious in the first half. However, in the second half, J'Mar and the gang got rolling pretty nicely. The Junior signal caller was 12 for 16 and over 200 yards passing after halftime. The offense moved the ball effectively, scoring touchdowns on three straight drives. It won't be so easy against USM, who holds opponents to 285 yards per game. Despite that, so far this season Tech's offense has gotten in its own way more often than not. If the Dogs can seize on the momentum from last week and just keep the ball moving, they'll have some success against the Golden Eagles.

2) Pressure

USM's offensive line has had some trouble so far this year, allowing sacks on 7.7% of all drop backs. That's bad enough to place them at 94th in FBS. We all know that Tech's got some elite pass rushers. If Jaylon Ferguson can get going tomorrow, he can add to his Tech and CUSA record sack totals. USM's answer to pressure this year has been to throw the ball quickly, behind the line of scrimmage. Jack Abraham is very good on those short passes, connecting on 94% of them so far this season. For the Dogs to be successful defensively, they'll need to pressure Abraham and be ready to make tackles at the line of scrimmage.

3) Lock down Quez Watkins

USM's number one target is a sophomore from Athens, Alabama. Quez Watkins has caught 51 passes for 612 yards and 8 TDs so far this season. He also adds an element to the punt return game that can't be ignored. He hasn't done anything spectacular in that regard since the Eagles' opening game against Jackson State when he had 3 returns for 100 total yards and a touchdown, but nevertheless, it's an angle of his game that the Dogs have to account for. Luckily, the Bulldogs have a little-known cornerback named Amik Robertson, who specializes in shutting down elite WRs. Watkins vs. Robertson might be the pairing to watch tomorrow afternoon in Hattiesburg. If Young Truth can keep Watkins under wraps, the Bulldogs should roll defensively.

