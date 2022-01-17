Transfer CB Myles Brooks commits to LA Tech

Brooks has spent the last three years at Stephen F. Austin where he accumulated 52 tackles, 6 INTs and 17 PBU's.

For his efforts in 2021, Brooks was named a First Team All-WAC selection.

Brooks played for Scott Power, Marcus Walker and Jamarkus McFarland at SFA. All three guys are now members of Tech's defensive staff, with Power being the defensive coordinator.

When speaking about the trio, Brooks told BleedTechBlue.com, "I have so much trust in them, and they have showed me that they have trust in me to go play my game. Coach Power, I'm so comfortable with him because he's a great guy before he's a great coach. He has helped me a lot outside of football, he's a very understanding person. Coach Walker is a great guy and coach. He's taught me a lot and has a great relationship with my parents and myself. My boy J-Mac, he's always making me laugh. He's just a great person to interact with. All three guys hold me to such a high standard, and that's why I love them so much."

Rivals.com rated Brooks as the 64th best cornerback in the Class of 2019 when he came out of Hendrickson HS in Pflugerville, TX.

Brooks will enter a Tech cornerback room that lost Baylen Buchanan, Elijah Hamilton and Zach Hannibal following the 2021 season due to graduation.

