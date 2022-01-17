Transfer CB Willie Roberts commits to LA Tech

Roberts has spent the last three years at Stephen F. Austin where he accumulated 85 tackles, 6 INTs and 21 PBU's.

Brooks played for Scott Power, Marcus Walker and Jamarkus McFarland at SFA. All three guys are now members of Tech's defensive staff, with Power being the defensive coordinator.

On why he chose to transfer to Louisiana Tech, Roberts told BleedTechBlue.com, "The reason I made the decision to come to LA Tech is, it feels like home from the coaches, players, and the city. I come from nothing. People from where I’m from, Stop 6, Fort Worth, Texas, hardly make it out, so this is a blessing. I know that at LA Tech I will develop into the player I can be and give me more opportunities. This decision gives me and my beautiful girlfriend the opportunity to attend LA Tech and Grambling like we have always dreamed of. Also, it allows my support system to make in-state and out-of-state games. My dad would love this opportunity for me. He’s been incarcerated since I was a junior in HS so, it’ll mean so much to both of us for him to have the ability to come watch me play this upcoming season."

Roberts will enter a Tech cornerback room that lost Baylen Buchanan, Elijah Hamilton and Zach Hannibal following the 2021 season due to graduation.

The Fort Worth, TX native will have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2022.

