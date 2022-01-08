Transfer LB Hugh Davis commits to LA Tech

Davis signed with Boston College out of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, IN in the 2018 recruiting cycle.

Davis was the #1 ILB prospect out of Indiana in 2018, according to Rivals.com.

After spending four years in Chestnut Hill at Boston College, Davis entered the transfer portal on November 29th.

On why he felt like Louisiana Tech was the right place for him to further his career, Davis told BleedTechBlue.com, "Coach Cumbie and Coach Power just really hit it off with me. It's a great opportunity for me, and LA Tech is a program with great football history."

Davis will join an inside linebacker room at Louisiana Tech that includes Maki Carabin (RS SO), Allen Walker (RS SO), Tyler Grubbs (SO), CJ Calhoun (RS FR) and Zy Ford (FR).

Davis will have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2022.

---

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com to discuss the commitment of Hugh Davis to Louisiana Tech. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Sign-up here.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue