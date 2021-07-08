Transfer QB Austin Kendall is headed to LA Tech
BleedTechBlue.com has learned West Virginia transfer QB Austin Kendall is headed to Louisiana Tech to play for the Bulldogs in 2021.
Kendall is on campus in Ruston Thursday morning, per sources.
Kendall signed with Oklahoma in 2016 where he was the 4th ranked QB in the country, according to Rivals.com.
Kendall spent three years in Norman backing up Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray where he saw action in eight games and completed 28/39 (72%) for 265 yards and 3 TDs.
Following the 2018 season, Kendall transferred to West Virginia.
During his two years in Morgantown, the 6'2, 228-pound signal caller saw action in 11 games (9 starts) where he completed 198/327 (61%) for 2,153 yards, 14 TDs and 10 INTs.
Kendall will join a Louisiana Tech QB room that includes Luke Anthony, Aaron Allen, JD Head, and Caleb Holstein.
Kendall will participate in the remainder of summer workouts with the Bulldogs as he eyes the starting QB role this fall.
