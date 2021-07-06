Transfer RB Keyon Henry-Brooks commits to LA Tech

Louisiana Tech landed one of its biggest transfer commitments of the off-season Tuesday afternoon when Vanderbilt transfer RB Keyon Henry-Brooks committed to the Bulldogs.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Henry-Brooks told BleedTechBlue.com, "I chose Tech because its a solid, family oriented community. It's going to be nice coming back to the boot to play ball not far from my hometown (New Orleans). I see myself fitting in extremely well. I'm an easy going and likable person. I've already started to build good relationships with my coaches."

In two seasons at Vanderbilt, Henry-Brooks racked up 1,061 total yards and 3 TDs.

As a sophomore in 2020, Henry-Brooks averaged 125.3 total yards on 24.6 touches per game.

The 6'1, 200-pound RB had a career game against Mississippi State on November 7, 2020 when he touched the ball 31 times for 212 total yards and 1 TD.

Henry-Brooks joins a Tech backfield that includes Marcus Williams, Kevin Dominique, Greg Garner, Harlan Dixon, and Marquis Crosby.

After entering the transfer portal in February, Henry-Brooks was considered one of the top transfer RBs available in the country.

Beginning in 2021, Henry-Brooks will have 3 years of eligibility remaining.

