Turnovers Cost Bulldogs in CUSA Opener

EL PASO, Texas – The season-high 20 turnovers were too much for Louisiana Tech to overcome in the Conference USA opener as the Bulldogs fell, 70-60, to UTEP on Thursday night inside the Don Haskins Center.

UTEP (11-3, 1-0 CUSA) came into the contest undefeated at home and ranked No. 1 in the country in forcing turnovers. Both stayed true as LA Tech's (11-3, 0-1 CUSA) 20 TOs turned into 16 more field goal attempts and 24 points off turnovers for the Miners.

It was not an issue early as the 'Dogs used an 8-0 run, a stretch that included back-to-back buckets by Will Allen, to take a 14-6 lead while forcing a timeout by the Miners with 11:21 remaining in the first half.

UTEP punched back, forcing five turnovers in a stretch where the Miners went on an 11-0 to take a three-point lead. However, the three-pointers started to fall for the Bulldogs with Devin Ree connecting on one followed by Kaden Cooper knocking down a pair to go up 23-20 with 4:54 to play in the stanza.

It was all Miners the remainder of the half as the home team closed it on a 16-4 run to come out with a nine-point advantage, the largest halftime deficit of the season for the Bulldogs.

LA Tech hung around early in the second half, getting Cooper's fourth triple to make it a four-point contest with 15:36 to go. But the turnovers continued to mount and as a result UTEP extended its lead to double digits.

The Bulldogs best chance to make one last one was when Amaree Abram drilled a three from the wing to get to with seven at the 3:15 mark, but Otis Frazier III (finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds) collected his seventh offensive rebound and put it back in to stop LA Tech's momentum.

LA Tech shot 40.0 percent from the field (20-of-50) with 31 of those field goal attempts being behind the arc. It was a struggle all night to get the ball inside as the 'Dogs finished with just 20 paint points. Daniel Batcho was limited to 10 points on a season-low four field goal attempts. Battling through foul trouble, Sean Newman Jr. registered 11 points and seven assists.

UTEP was held to just 37.9 percent shooting but had five more made field goals on 16 more shot attempts (25-of-66) and only turned the ball over three times the whole game.

QUOTABLES

Head coach Talvin Hester

On the loss …"I saw a welcome to Conference USA for a lot of our new guys. I've been fighting with them on how hard this league is. I have to get them revved up a lot more. There is no panic in me in a road loss in conference. My panic is we did not play with the effort and intensity we needed to play with to win.

On the turnovers …"Our point guards combined for seven, which is a little too many. But the rest of the team that does not handle the basketball, they cannot have 13 turnovers together. We have to be able to take care of the basketball. And defensively, our lack of effort showed by us not turning them over."

On the majority of field goal attempts being three-pointers …"I thought we settled for a few threes but quite a few of them were really good looks. The problem was we did not make the right decisions when the ball came out to us. When we would shot-fake and drive, we would make the wrong decision and turn it over. We had a couple of times we could have dunked the ball but threw it away. We have to be better at making decisions."

On the turnaround to face New Mexico State …"Every place on the road is hard to play. We are going to go back to the drawing board, watch film, get some good practices in, and get prepared to play New Mexico State."

NOTABLES

- With the loss, LA Tech now leads the all-time series versus UTEP, 20-15.The Bulldogs held the Miners to 37.9 percent shooting from the field, the sixth time this season not allowing an opponent to shoot over 40 percent (first such loss).

- The Bulldogs shoot 31 three-point attempts, the second most this season.

- LA Tech tied its season high with 20 turnovers.

- LA Tech outrebounded UTEP, 41-34, marking the ninth time (out of 14 games) the Bulldogs have gotten more boards than their opponent.

- Kaden Cooperwas the top scorer for the Bulldogs (fourth time this season). He hit a career-high four three-pointers.

- Daniel Batchoextended two streaks – 21 straight games scoring in double figures and 18 straight games registering at least one block.

- Despite dealing with foul trouble, Sean Newman Jr. had a game-high seven assists. He has recorded at least five assists in 13 of the 14 games this season.

UP NEXT

LA Tech will head to Las Cruces, New Mexico to face the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday, Jan. 4. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN+.