Walker Burchfield discusses decision to transfer to LA Tech

1B Walker Burchfield announced his decision to transfer to Louisiana Tech last week.

Burchfield, a Clinton, MS native, spent the 2021 season at Tulane University after playing his first two seasons at Hinds Community College.

On why he chose to transfer to Louisiana Tech, Burchfield told BleedTechBlue.com, "I just wanted a chance to go to a good school and a good baseball program. I think Coach Burroughs is doing wonderful things at LA Tech and I want to join."

Burchfield hit .263 with 1 HR and 6 RBI in 57 at-bats at Tulane in 2021. The 6'2, 235-pound 1B did not commit an error in 120 chances at 1B.