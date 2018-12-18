Rarely does Louisiana Tech dip its toes into the state of Georgia on the recruiting trail, but that's exactly what Skip Holtz and his staff did when they landed talented outside linebacker, Allen Walker back in June.





The 41st ranked outside linebacker in the country is the highest rated recruit in the Bulldogs 2019 recruiting class. Asked why he chose Louisiana Tech, Walker told BleedTechBlue.com, "I just fell in love with the coaching staff and the way that they love me. I feel like I can come in and play early."

