WEEKEND RECAP | Diamond Dogs break out the brooms, sweep Wichita State

Louisiana Tech (3-0) started its 2022 season with a bang as it swept Wichita State (0-3) at J.C. Love Field over the weekend.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | Diamond Dogs erase early 3-0 deficit, cruise to 7-3 win

WIN | Jonathan FIncher (1-0) LOSS | LJ McDonough (0-1) SAVE | Cade Gibson (1)

After 3 scoreless innings to open the game, Jonathan Fincher ran into some trouble in the 4th inning for the Bulldogs.

The left-hander allowed 3 runs on 4 hits in the inning.

Tech would respond in the bottom half of the frame when Jorge Corona hit a 3-run HR to left-centerfield to tie the game.

Steele Netterville would drive in Taylor Young on an infield single in the bottom of the 5th inning to give Tech its first lead of the night at 4-3.

Leading 4-3 in the 7th innings, a Cole McConnell sacrifice fly would extend Tech's lead to 5-3.

Two hitters later, Corona would deliver an RBI single to centerfield. An error on the play allowed the Bulldogs to score 2 runs on the play and take a 7-3 lead.

Cade Gibson was dynamite in relief for the 'Dogs. The left-hander struck out 7 hitters over 4 innings of work to earn his 1st save of the season.

Corona had 2 hits and 4 RBI for Tech in the win.

Game 2 | Bulldogs combine for 8 runs in 7th & 8th inning to erase 6-1 deficit, win 9-6

WIN | Kyle Crigger (1-0) LOSS | Nate Adler (0-1)

Louisiana Tech got off to a sluggish start on Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Jennings allowed 3 runs in the first inning on just 1 hit. Two walks and a wild pitch proved too difficult to overcome.

The Bulldogs would get 1 run back in the 3rd inning on a Steele Netterville infield single that scored Taylor Young.

Leading 3-1 in the 7th inning, the Shockers added 3 more runs on 3 hits and 1 BB to take a 6-1 lead.

In the bottom half of the frame, Tech's bats heated up.

The Bulldogs sent 9 guys to the plate and scored 5 runs on 4 hits, 1 BB and 1 HBP.

With the score tied at 6 in the bottom of the 8th inning, the top half of Tech's lineup came up big.

Taylor Young doubled with 2 outs to give the Bulldogs some life.

Phil Matulia followed with an RBI single to score Young and give the Bulldogs a 7-6 lead.

Cole McConnell followed Matulia with a 2-run HR to right-centerfield to give Tech a 9-6 lead.

Kyle Crigger was dynamite in relief striking out 4 in 2 innings of work to earn his 1st win of the season.

Offensively, Taylor Young had 3 hits and 3 runs scored.

Game 3 | Crigger closes out 5-3 Bulldog victory to earn sweep over Wichita State

WIN | Greg Martinez (1-0) LOSS | Will Stevens (0-1) SAVE | Kyle Crigger (1)

Going for the sweep on Sunday, Phil Matulia got the 'Dogs on the board early with a solo HR to right field in the bottom of the first inning.

Wichita State would get the run right back in the top half of the second inning when a Jarret Whorff wild pitch allowed a run to score.

With the game tied at 1 in the bottom of the 3rd inning, Cole McConnell delivered a 2-run single to give Tech a 3-1 lead.

Matulia would score late in the inning on a wild pitch to give Tech a 4-1 lead.

Wichita State would score 2 runs in the top half of the 5th inning to trim the deficit to 4-3.

Tech answered in the bottom half of the frame when Adarius Myers singled to score Jorge Corona from second.

Greg Martinez came on in the 5th inning in relief of Whorff. The right-hander allowed only 2 hits in 3 innings of work while striking out 4 in earning his 1st win of the season.

Kyle Crigger entered in relief of Martinez in the 8th inning. Game over.

Crigger struck out 3 hitters in 2 innings of work to earn his 1st save of the season.

LSU Up Next

Louisiana Tech will host LSU on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6 PM inside JC Love Field.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball throughout the 2022 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue



