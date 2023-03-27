Louisiana Tech (12-12, 3-3) defeated Western Kentucky (16-9, 2-4) in two out of the three games in their first C-USA road series of the season.

The Diamond Dogs host Sacramento State on Tuesday before welcoming Dallas Baptist into town for a potentially momentum-changing series.

GAME ONE | Bulldogs snap three-game losing streak, open WKU series with 5-3 win.

WIN | Alec Sparks (2-1) LOSS | Mason Burns (2-1)

Originally slated as a Friday night game, the series opener was moved to Saturday as the first of two games on the day.

RHP Alec Sparks gave the Bulldogs a quality start in the first game of the day, lasting 6.0 innings and throwing 6 strikeouts for the afternoon.

In the last three innings of the game, RHP Landon Tomkins came up extremely clutch for Tech, going for 3.0 scoreless innings and earning his first save of the year.

Trailing 2-0 early on, Dalton Davis hit a three-run bomb in the top of the 3rd to give Louisiana Tech a 3-2 lead.

Western Kentucky would battle back to tie the game at 3 in the 6th, but Tech would answer the call again this time via a very rare inside the park home run by Ethan Bates to give the Bulldogs a one-run lead.

In the 8th, Adarius Myers popped a double off the wall to score Jonathan Hogart and help the Diamdong Dogs clinch a much-needed 5-3 victory in the series opener.

GAME TWO | Diamond Dogs defeat Hilltoppers 3-2, secure first C-USA series win.

WIN | Jonathan Fincher (4-2) | LOSS | Dawson Hall (4-1)

Senior LHP Jonathan Fincher pitched 6.1 innings, threw 9 strikeouts, and earned his 4th win of the season in the Bulldogs low-scoring win over Western Kentucky in the second game of the day.

LHP Ryan Harland and RHP Rawley Hector were able to hold down the fort before RHP Ethan Bates closed out the Hilltoppers and earned his 4th save of the season.

It was the Bulldog’s turn to take the first lead of the game in the nightcap. Adarius Myers popped up a sacrifice fly to score Jorge Corona.

In the 6th, Philip Matulia hit a deep shot to give the Diamond Dogs a 2-0 lead over the Hilltoppers.

Western Kentucky would cut the lead to 2-1 before Tech responded once again with a double from Dalton Davis, scoring Matulia and increasing the lead to 3-1.

The Hilltoppers score one unearned run in the 8th, before Ethan Bates shutout WKU to secure the win and series victory.

GAME THREE | Louisiana Tech drops series finale 5-2 to Western Kentucky.

WIN | Devyn Terbrak (3-1) LOSS | Ryan Harland (0-3)

RHP Greg Martinez got the start for the Bulldogs on Sunday, lasting 3.0 innings, throwing 2 strikeouts, and allowing a two-run home run.

In relief of Martinez, LHP Ryan Harland received the loss, pitching 3.0 innings and allowing two unearned runs.

On offense, Jorge Corona provided the only runs of the day for the Bulldogs on a two-run homer in the 4th inning.

Corona scored Logan McLeod on the play, who was the only Bulldog with multiple hits on the afternoon.

C-USA Standings

1) UTSA (5-1)

2) DBU (4-2), Rice (4-2)

3) FAU (3-3), LA Tech (3-3), Charlotte (3-3)

4) WKU (2-4), FIU (2-4), MTSU (2-4), UAB (2-4)

Up Next

Louisiana Tech will host the Sacramento State Hornets (12-11, 2-4) in a one-off matchup on Tuesday night.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 pm on Tuesday night.

The game will be broadcast on CUSA.tv.

