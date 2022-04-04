WEEKEND RECAP | Diamond Dogs drop 2 of 3 at Southern Miss

It was a tough weekend for Louisiana Tech (19-9, 6-3) as the Bulldogs dropped 2 of 3 games at Southern Miss (19-8, 7-2) in C-USA play.

Louisiana Tech went 14/93 (.151) at the plate offensively against a good USM pitching staff.

Golden Eagles pitchers only walked 7 hitters in 27 innings of work.

Let's take a look at how the series went down in Hattiesburg this weekend.

Game 1 | Hall keeps Tech hitters off balance as Golden Eagles take series opener 8-2

WIN | Tanner Hall (4-0) LOSS | Jonathan Fincher (5-1)

Tanner Hall was phenomenal on the mound in game one of the series for Southern Miss.

The right-hander fired 8 innings of 2-run baseball while striking out 11 Tech hitters.

USM took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning when Reece Ewing hit a 2-run HR to right field.

Trailing 5-0 in the 6th inning, Tech would add a run on a Philip Matulia ground out to trim the USM lead to 4.

Tech would get another run back in the 7th inning when Logan McLeod would score on a wild pitch to make it 5-2.

That's as close as Tech would get. USM would add 3 insurance runs in the 8th inning to get us to our final score of 8-2.

Jonathan Fincher suffered his first loss of the season for Tech after allowing 5 earned runs in 3.2 innings of work.

Taylor Young had 2 hits for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

Game 2 | Netterville's 3-run HR lifts Tech to 4-2 win to even the series

WIN | Cade Gibson (4-0) LOSS | Hunter Riggins (3-2) SAVE | Kyle Crigger (4)

Southern Miss would get 2 runs in the first inning before Cade Gibson would absolutely lock in with 6 straight shutout innings on the mound.

Trailing 2-1 in the 5th inning, Steele Netterville stepped to the plate with 2 runners on.

Hunter Riggins hung a breaking ball in the middle of the plate and Netterville crushed a 3-run HR to left field to give Tech a 4-2 lead.

That's all the run support Gibson would need.

The left-hander would allow 2 hits over his final 3 innings of work. For the afternoon, Gibson fired 7 innings of 2-run ball while striking out a career-high 9 hitters to earn his 4th win of the season.

Ryan Jennings and Kyle Crigger would cover the final 2 innings on the mound to preserve the Bulldog win.

Netterville finished with 2 hits and 3 RBI in the victory.

Game 3 | Bulldogs unable to solve Waldrep as Golden Eagles cruise to 8-0 victory to claim the series

WIN | Hurston Waldrep (3-1) LOSS | Jarret Whorff (2-4)

Hurston Waldrep was on top of his game on the mound for Southern Miss on Sunday afternoon.

The right-hander limited Tech to 1 hit over 7 innings of work while striking out 10.

Wade Elliott had Tech's lone hit of the afternoon.

Jarret Whorff really struggled on the mound for the Bulldogs. The right-hander allowed 4 ER in 1.1 innings of work.

On a day where offense was clearly tough to come by, the margin was just too much to make up.

A 3-run HR by Reece Ewing in the 7th inning extended USM's lead to 8-0 and really put the game out of reach.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech will host UL-Lafayette in a pair of midweek games this weekend.

First pitch is set for 6 PM on both Tuesday and Wednesday night.

