WEEKEND RECAP | Diamond Dogs drop 2 of 3 to Tulane; Nicholls & SELA on Deck

Louisiana Tech (5-2) dropped its series against Tulane (6-1) in Ruston this weekend.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | Diamond Dogs score 4 runs in 7th, defeat Tulane 6-1

WIN | Jonathan Fincher (2-0) LOSS | Tyler Hoffman (0-1)

With temperatures in the mid 30s on Friday night, the Bulldogs were unphased.

Jonathan FIncher tossed 6 innings of 1-run ball to earn his 2nd win of the season.

The left-hander allowed 6 hits and struck out 8.

Offensively, Cole McConnell and Adarius Myers led the way.

McConnell's 2-run 2B in the 3rd inning gave the Bulldogs an early 2-0 lead.

With Tech leading 4-1 in the 7th, Myers drilled 2-run HR off the batter's eye in CF to extend the lead.

Landon Tomkins struck out 3 of the 5 hitters he faced over the 8th and 9th innings to close it out for the 'Dogs.

Game 2 | Bulldogs unable to get the offense going, fall 4-1 to Green Wave

WIN | Dylan Carmouche (2-0) LOSS | Ryan Jennings (0-1)

After the two teams were rained out on Saturday, the Bulldogs and Green Wave hooked up for a doubleheader on Sunday.

Dylan Carmouche was the story on the mound in game one.

The left-hander for the Green Wave tossed a complete game, allowing only 4 hits and 1 run in earning his 2nd win of the year.

Ryan Jennings was solid for the Bulldogs as the right-hander allowed 4 earned runs in 6.2 innings of work.

Offensively, Jorge Corona drove in Tech's lone run with an RBI-single to left field in the 4th inning.

Tech had 4 hits in the 4th inning, its only 4 hits of the game.

Game 3 | Walks, defensive miscues cost Tech in 13-5 loss

WIN | Michael Massey (1-0) LOSS | Jarret Whorff (0-1)

In game 2 of the doubleheader, Louisiana Tech was unable to overcome 7 BB, 1 HBP and 3 errors against the Green Wave.

Tulane scored 12 runs in the 2nd and 3rd innings combined after Tech walked 5, hit 1 and committed 3 errors. Tulane was able to notch 7 hits in the process to take the commanding 12-run lead.

Michael Massey earned the first win of his collegiate career after allowing 5 earned runs in 5.1 innings of work.

Jarret Whorff really struggled on the mound for the Bulldogs. The senior right-hander walked 4 in 1+ innings of work.

Jackson Lancaster was one of the few bright spots on the mound for Tech. The left-hander struck out 5 hitters over 2 scoreless innings of work.

Offensively, Adarius Myers came off the bench to collect 2 hits and 3 RBI.

Nicholls & SELA Up Next

Louisiana Tech will travel to Nicholls and SELA in the midweek.

First pitch is set for 6:30 PM on Tuesday night in Thibodeaux against the Colonels.

First pitch is set for 6:00 PM on ESPN+ against the Lions on Wednesday evening.

