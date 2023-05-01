Louisiana Tech (22-23, 11-10) went on the road and defeated Middle Tennessee in a three-game C-USA series this past weekend. This week, the Bulldogs will host Northwestern State in a rematch, before hosting UAB over the weekend.

GAME ONE | Bulldogs’ offensive firepower carries Tech over MTSU 18-8.

WIN | Jonathan Fincher (7-3) LOSS | Patrick Johnson (3-3)

Louisiana Tech saved their best offensive game of the entire year for Friday night’s series opener at Middle Tennessee. The Diamond Dogs finished the night with a staggering 21 hits and 5 home runs, resulting in a season-high 18 runs.

A major factor that contributed to the offensive production was a lineup change by Lane Burroughs. Justin Williams replaced Walker Burchfield in the starting DH spot, and Thaxton Berch replaced Adarius Myers in the outfield.

In their first starts of the season, Williams finished with three hits, two of them being homers, and 4 RBIs while Berch had three hits as well, one RBI and one run scored.

Will Safford bombed his first home run of the season, a three-run homer to extend the Bulldogs’ lead over the Blue Raiders.

Leading 8-3 in the 5th inning with the bases loaded, Brody Drost slammed a massive grand slam to add four more runs to the Tech lead.

Ethan Bates continued his hot streak and hit another homer run, his 9th so far this season.

Jorge Corona and Dalton Davis were solid as usual, Corona finishing with 3 hits, scoring 3 runs, and recording one RBI, and Davis having 2 runs, scoring 2 runs, and contributing one RBI as well.

Philip Matulia added 2 hits, 2 runs, and one RBI for the Bulldogs, while Logan McLeod got back on track with 2 hits, 2 runs, and 2 RBIs for Louisiana Tech.

On the mound, senior lefty Jonathan Fincher recovered in tremendous fashion after the DBU series, lasting 7.0 innings, throwing 4 strikeouts, and only allowing 1 earned run. Fincher reached a career milestone on Friday, throwing his 300th career strikeout for the Diamond Dogs.

Additionally, Fincher improved to a record of 7-3 overall and an impressive 5-1 record in C-USA play.

GAME TWO | Blue Raiders jump out to a big lead, even series against Diamond Dogs.

WIN | Jaden Hamm (5-3) LOSS | Greg Martinez (0-4)

After blowing Middle Tennessee out on Friday night, the Blue Raiders responded on Saturday by taking an 11-0 lead over Louisiana Tech through the first three innings.

Starting pitcher Greg Martinez struggled mightily on Saturday, lasting 0.1 innings, giving up two walks, and allowing 4 earned runs.

Nick Fraginals and Reed Smith did not have their best day on the mound either. Fraginals pitched 0.2 innings and allowed 2 runs, while Smith lasted 1.1 innings, threw 2 strikeouts, and allowed 4 earned runs.

Alec Sparks was the one bright spot on the mound for the Diamond Dogs and was able to keep Tech in the ballgame. Sparks lasted 5.0 innings, only walked one batter, and gave up just one earned run.

On offense, Will Safford entered the series having hit zero home runs the entire year, but had a three-run homer on Friday, and added two solo home runs on Saturday.

Additionally, Ethan Bates was productive on offense, finishing the game with 3 hits, 2 runs scored, and 3 RBIs.

The Bulldogs tried to rally back in the 9th scoring three runs, but the deficit was too large to overcome and Middle Tennessee took a 12-8 victory to even up the series.

GAME THREE | Tomkins’ strong outing powers Bulldogs to series win.

WIN | Landon Tomkins (5-0) LOSS | Kota Sato (1-2)

Louisiana Tech scored 2 out of their 3 runs in the 1st inning, scoring on a single from new starter Justin Williams paired with a pair of walks and an error to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead after the top of the 1st.

The score was still 2-0 in the top of the 3rd, Jorge Corona sparked the offense with a double before Philip Matulia hit his 33rd RBI of the season to give Tech a 3-0 lead over the Blue Raiders.

Landon Tomkins put on an outstanding performance in his start, lasting 6.0 innings, walking one batter, throwing 4 strikeouts, and allowing only one earned run that came in the bottom of the 6th.

The Blue Raiders loaded the bases in the bottom of the 6th but were only able to manage one run as the Bulldogs’ defense stiffened and maintained a 3-1 lead.

After Tomkins exited the game, Ryan Harland entered the game and kept the Blue Raider at 1, lasting 1.0 innings, without giving up any walks or earned runs, and throwing one strikeout.

Ethan Bates was given the keys to seal the deal for the Diamond Dogs once again, pitching 2.0 innings, walking only one batter, throwing one strikeout, and no earned runs.

The Blue Raiders did not go down without a fight though, loading the bases with only one out in the bottom of the 9th. MTSU hit a ground ball that was corralled in by Colton Hegwood who tossed it to Will Safford who threw a beam to Dalton Davis for the double play and the 3-1 victory and series win.

C-USA Standings

1) DBU (18-3)

2) UTSA (16-4)

3) Charlotte (12-8)

4) LA Tech (11-10)

5) MTSU (11-10)

6) WKU (10-11)

7) FAU (10-11)

Up Next

Louisiana Tech returns home to host Northwestern State (23-18, 9-6) in a rematch of a heartbreaking extra-innings loss earlier this season.

Tuesday’s game will be broadcast on CUSA.tv and can be listened to on Sportstalk 97.7 FM.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 pm on Tuesday night.

