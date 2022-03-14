WEEKEND RECAP | Diamond Dogs sweep Houston Baptist in 3-Game Series

Louisiana Tech (11-5) scored 40 runs in a 3-game sweep of Houston Baptist (6-11) at J.C. Love Field this past weekend.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | Bulldogs bats explode in 22-2 win to open series

WIN | Jonathan Fincher (4-0) LOSS | Daxton Tinker (0-3)

Believe it or not, the series opener was actually tied 0-0 after 4 innings before Louisiana Tech exploded for 22 runs over its final 4 at bats.

The Bulldogs scored 7 runs in the 5th, 1 in the 6th, 12 in the 7th and 2 more in the 8th to cap off an exceptional day at the plate.

Offensively, Steele Netterville and Logan McCleod led the way with 4 hits apiece.

Netterville clubbed his 4th his HR of the season and drove in 4 runs for the 'Dogs.

Taylor Young did what Taylor Young does as he was a single from the cycle and had 5 RBI from his leadoff spot.

Adarius Myers came off the bench and hit a grand slam in Tech's 12-run 7th inning.

On the mound, Jonathan Fincher was superb. The left-hander allowed 1 hit over 6 shutout innings to earn his 4th win of the season.

Game 2 | Bulldogs collected 11 extra-base hits in 11-3 victory to clinch series over Houston Baptist

WIN | Ryan Jennings (1-1) LOSS | Jared Burch (0-2)

Same story, different day.

Tech's offense was on another level Saturday afternoon as the Bulldogs had 7 2B and 4 HR in an 11-3 win over the Huskies.

Cole McConnell, Jorge Corona, Philip Matulia and Wade Elliott all homered for the 'Dogs in the win.

Taylor Young had 3 2B and 1 RBI from the top spot in the lineup. After the stellar afternoon, Young was hitting a team-best .436 with 14 extra-base hits in 15 games.

Ryan Jennings bounced back from a tough start at McNeese to give Tech 5 innings of 2-run ball and earn his 1st win of the season.

Cade Gibson and Kyle Crigger combined to throw the final 4 innings while allowing just 1 run.

Game 3 | Diamond Dogs defeat Houston Baptist 6-0 in 1st shutout of 2022

WIN | Jarret Whorff (1-2) LOSS | Will Ripoll (1-2)

In a game that lacked energy on Sunday afternoon, Louisiana Tech found a way to win 6-0 and sweep Houston Baptist.

Jarret Whorff, Jackson Lancaster and Kyle Crigger combined to strike out 10 Huskies while allowing only 4 hits to earn Tech its first shutout of the season on the mound.

Offensively, Tech scored 2 runs in the 1st inning and 4 runs in the 4th inning on the afternoon.

Kyle Hasler, making his 1st start of the season, had a big 2-run single in the 1st inning to put Tech out in front early on.

The Bulldogs scored 4 runs on only 1 hit in the 4th inning against Houston Baptist pitching. Tech drew 2 walks and were helped out by 2 Huskies errors in the inning.

Jorge Corona and Bryce Wallace each had 2 hits in the Tech win.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech will travel to ULM on Tuesday night.

First pitch is set for 6 PM on ESPN+ at Warhawk Field.

